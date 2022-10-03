Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
FBI issues charity fraud warning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Charity fraud schemes can happen any time, but they are especially prevalent after disasters. Criminals use tragedies like Hurricane Ian to exploit those who want to help. Scammers will leverage a natural disaster to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster and charity fraud...
Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
Cheyenne Police Receive Naxolone Donation
The Cheyenne Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Naloxone Project and its partners at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for their generous donation of Naloxone / 8mg Kloxxado to their agency. This life-saving medication will help officers reverse overdoses from opioids - including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
Cheyenne Man Pleads Not Guity to Federal Drug, Gun Charges
A 50-year-old Cheyenne man is facing federal drug and gun charges after 1.86 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl was reportedly found in his home. According to a criminal complaint, a state-issued search warrant was executed at Grady Lynn Peoples' home on July 21, 2022, and 710 grams of methamphetamine, 132.5 grams of fentanyl pills, eight grams of cocaine, and eight grams of heroin were seized.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced in federal court for intent to distribute fentanyl
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school. Robert Butler, 34, was sentenced on Sept. 29 to 60 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release by Judge Alan B. Johnson. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
capcity.news
Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
county17.com
Laramie Police say officer cut ties with right-wing Oath Keepers
GILLETTE, Wyo — The Laramie Police Department says one its officers previously associated with The Oath Keepers cut ties with the right-wing group when it was learned they were listed among its ranks, according to a department release Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center have...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen. According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
‘We Can and Need to Do Better,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says of Racism Problem
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the community "can and needs to do better" at helping to solve the racism problem in the city's schools. Collins, in his Mayor's Minute column earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to learn that an F.E. Warren airman’s 7th-grade son is confronted with the N-word daily in school.
capcity.news
Produce for a Purpose providing produce and fellowship for local Veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Veterans came and received vegetables on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, thanks to the Cheyenne VA HCS. This is part of a weekly event, Produce for a Purpose, which provides vegetables, bread, and other perishable items for Veterans from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday.
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
thecheyennepost.com
Vince Bodiford, Cheyenne Post owner is now also CEO of national TV network
Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava. NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses...
Bummer. Dutch Bros Say They Don’t Have Plans To Open In Cheyenne
I'm wondering if this was just a rumor. There was some buzz about Dutch Bros in Cheyenne not opening this week on social media. I'm sure you saw it. I looked around online and couldn't find someone from Dutch Bros saying they weren't opening. So, I figured I'd just reach out to their customer service. It took less than 24 hours for them to get back to me, and this is what Cooper, from Dutch Bros, told me.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Public’s Help In Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Miranda Pena-Padilla. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post. she was last seen around noon on Friday, Sept. 30 at East High School. She is believed to have left with a...
