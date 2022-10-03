ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

FBI issues charity fraud warning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Charity fraud schemes can happen any time, but they are especially prevalent after disasters. Criminals use tragedies like Hurricane Ian to exploit those who want to help. Scammers will leverage a natural disaster to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster and charity fraud...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Receive Naxolone Donation

The Cheyenne Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Naloxone Project and its partners at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for their generous donation of Naloxone / 8mg Kloxxado to their agency. This life-saving medication will help officers reverse overdoses from opioids - including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Man Pleads Not Guity to Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A 50-year-old Cheyenne man is facing federal drug and gun charges after 1.86 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl was reportedly found in his home. According to a criminal complaint, a state-issued search warrant was executed at Grady Lynn Peoples' home on July 21, 2022, and 710 grams of methamphetamine, 132.5 grams of fentanyl pills, eight grams of cocaine, and eight grams of heroin were seized.
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
capcity.news

Cheyenne man sentenced in federal court for intent to distribute fentanyl

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school. Robert Butler, 34, was sentenced on Sept. 29 to 60 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release by Judge Alan B. Johnson. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
capcity.news

Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Laramie Police say officer cut ties with right-wing Oath Keepers

GILLETTE, Wyo — The Laramie Police Department says one its officers previously associated with The Oath Keepers cut ties with the right-wing group when it was learned they were listed among its ranks, according to a department release Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center have...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen. According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
thecheyennepost.com

Vince Bodiford, Cheyenne Post owner is now also CEO of national TV network

Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava. NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Bummer. Dutch Bros Say They Don’t Have Plans To Open In Cheyenne

I'm wondering if this was just a rumor. There was some buzz about Dutch Bros in Cheyenne not opening this week on social media. I'm sure you saw it. I looked around online and couldn't find someone from Dutch Bros saying they weren't opening. So, I figured I'd just reach out to their customer service. It took less than 24 hours for them to get back to me, and this is what Cooper, from Dutch Bros, told me.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

