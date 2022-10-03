Get your vessels ready for a sustainable future. The role of the maritime industry in achieving global sustainability goals has come into the focus of everyone during the past years. The monitoring of ship’s emissions is one of the ways to achieve sustainability goals and among the many indices that are monitored by authorities, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) is the one to show how efficiently a ship is transporting goods or persons in terms of carbon emissions. The annual rating of the vessel in these terms is nothing new, but the rating thresholds becoming increasingly stringent over time is something that has not been in the focus of ship operators or owners so far. Corrective action plans are required if a ship remains in a lower category for too long and this changes the demands of maritime users with regard to vessel performance software.

