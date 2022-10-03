Read full article on original website
ship-technology.com
Evergreen and Navis Enter into a New Partnership to Lift Stowage Operations to a New Level
Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo loading, stowage planning and vessel performance, announced that Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. has signed a multiyear subscription agreement for Navis’ StowMan Control Center and Distributed Services and Vessel Pool to optimise their stowage operations by leveraging the advantages of using a full suite of Navis Carrier and Vessel Solution products.
