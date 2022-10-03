ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

98.1 KHAK

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
97X

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy in 2022 Might Surprise You

Let me start by getting one thing off my chest: candy corn is delicious. Stop the hate. In general, according to the website Candystore.com, Halloween candy purchasing is going to be back on a huge upswing again this year, potentially setting a record at $3.1 billion! That's up from last year, and we all remember 2020. That year we had the whole lockdown from the pandemic and in our case the derecho. Any candy we purchased around Halloween that year was likely used for stress-eating and not handing out, as there were barely any trick-or-treaters out.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy Makes You Want To Say “Mm”

If you plan on staying at home this Halloween to give people treats on October 31st on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, you're going to make you have two things on hand:. You'll be the favorite neighborhood house for both adults and kids. Any booze will do, but if you don't know Iowa's favorite Halloween candy, don't worry, that's why you're here. A new map shows each state's favorite Halloween candy and Iowa's is a chocolaty treat.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?

Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
IOWA STATE
97X

The Ultimate Bucket List Of 100 Best Things To Do In The Quad Cities

The Quad Cities is not a bad place to live. In fact, some might call it a great place to live. It's all about perspective. And for one local reporter who has been here since 1995, he'd not only call it a great place to live, but he'd give 100 things you need to do in the Quad Cities before you die.
TRAVEL
97X

New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
97X

97X

ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

