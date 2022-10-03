ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Review: A Faithful Stephen King Adaptation That Struggles To Translate Into A Movie

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EMwi_0iK92NUN00

As perfectly evidenced by dozens and dozens of movies and TV programs, the works of Stephen King often translate incredibly well through the adaptation process. The author’s verbose style and the scale of his storytelling can certainly create challenges, but what King ultimately does best is craft tales of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary circumstances that require extraordinary action, and they are more often than not very cinematic. Thus, his imagination has inspired and allowed filmmakers to create some of the best thrillers, dramas, horrors and more that audiences have watched and enjoyed in the last half-century.

To the credit of John Lee Hancock, the writer and director of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, this is a history that seems to be respected by the new Netflix movie. It is based on the novella of the same name that was published in the 2020 collection If It Bleeds, and Stephen King’s Constant Readers will find that the vast majority of what the author put on the page is brought to life in the streaming release. But here’s the rub: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone isn’t actually one of King’s more cinematic stories, and the lack of action taken to fix that fact has problematic results. Namely, it’s a dull and lagging feature that tries to be both a coming-of-age drama and a supernatural horror film, and it ends up failing to make an emotional impact with either genre.

Jaeden Martell, best known for Andy Muschietti’s IT (a.k.a. the most successful Stephen King adaptation of all time), stars as Craig: a teenager from an incredibly small town in Maine who spends years of his adolescence developing a bond with his aging, wealthy, and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland). Having impressed with his oratory skills while doing a reading at Sunday church services when he was younger, the protagonist is hired by the former businessman to read novels and do spot chores around his house, and while doing so, they form what could be called a cold friendship.

As a token of this friendship, Harrigan regularly sends Craig lottery tickets on special occasions and holidays, and when one of the scratchers wins the teen $10,000, he feels obligated to share some of the winnings with his employer. It being the year 2007, he decides to purchase Mr. Harrigan an iPhone – a new device that has just hit the market – and while Harrigan initially dismisses the technology, he ends up becoming fascinated by its capabilities.

Setting all of this up takes about half the runtime of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – and then the film shifts as the titular character dies. Craig surreptitiously puts his employer/friend’s iPhone in his coffin, and in his grief, he calls it in hopes of staying connected to Harrigan. The end result of this is spooky communication from beyond the grave, which is then tied to a mystery-lite narrative that never gains any momentum and doesn’t really end up going anywhere.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone wants to be a powerful coming-of-age story, but finds issues with authenticity and chemistry.

With its structure, it’s the intention of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone to first develop the relationship between the two principal characters before peeling back layers in the back half of the story, but in this effort, the movie is never able to quite do what it wants. Driven by voice over narration, there is a lot more telling than showing when it comes to the bond between Craig and Harrigan, and it’s never something the audience feels. As they sit together in stagnant scenes in the latter’s home, the former reading classic literature, showing off smart phone apps, and sharing personal troubles, a proper chemistry between Jaden Martell and Donald Sutherland never coalesces, and it ends up tanking everything that the film tries to do after its first 45 minutes of setup.

On beyond this key relationship, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone struggles to be the coming-of-age drama it wants to be because it never manages to establish a realistic depiction of teenage life. Instead, it just inflates tropes that feel tired and don’t feel natural in any way – such as school cliques wholly defined by smart phone brands, a bully (Cyrus Arnold) who demands that Craig shine his shoes, and the sweet and lovely teacher (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) who acts as the protagonist’s protector. The elements from Stephen King’s novella work on the page, but they are rote and awkward in adaptation.

Despite it being a Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone struggles to figure out its voice as a horror movie.

Rough as the coming-of-age material is, the horror side of the film doesn’t help things. The aforementioned lack of chemistry between Jaden Martell and Donald Sutherland has the unfortunate side effect of limiting the authenticity of Craig’s grief, which in turn undermines the plotting. The lead character continues to turn to his dead friend when things get rough for him, and horrible things end up happening as a result, but without the strong emotional component, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is unable to inspire investment from the audience. People die, Craig does some investigating… and then the movie just kind of peters out. It’s narrative material that comes straight from Stephen King, but it just doesn’t properly translate across mediums.

Between Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922 and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass, Netflix has had a solid record when it comes to Stephen King adaptations, but Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is the streaming service’s first whiff. It’s competently made and it has proper intentions with and respect for the source material, but it makes for a surprisingly dull cinematic experience and will be a disappointment for King fans excited to have a new movie out just in time for Halloween.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh

If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Washington Examiner

Gay rom-com Bros reveals the insufferable narcissism of the woke Left

The governing premise of Billy Eichner’s new movie Bros is: “Love is not love.” This means, as Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber explains, that gay love is not the same as straight love: “That is a lie we had to make up to convince you idiots to treat us fairly.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lee Hancock
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jaeden Martell
Person
Cyrus Arnold
Person
Donald Sutherland
Person
Vincenzo Natali
The Independent

‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show

Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Smart Phone#Phone Apps#Phone Review#King
Cinemablend

Adapting Stephen King's IT: 2017's IT: Chapter One Is A Brilliant Nightmare

The making and release of Tommy Lee Wallace’s IT miniseries from 1990 was a landmark moment in the history of Stephen King adaptations. Not only did it pull off the impossible by bringing to life an epic book thought of as being unadaptable, but it opened King’s eyes to the possibilities that existed on the small screen for his work – which in turn resulted in the development of 1994’s The Stand miniseries, 1997’s The Shining miniseries, and more. The small screen nightmare left an indelible mark, and the face of Tim Curry’s Pennywise The Dancing Clown haunted audiences for years.
MOVIES
Android Authority

True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show

Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight

Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10

Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
157K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy