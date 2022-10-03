ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
5NEWS

Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
KHBS

Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
freeweekly.com

Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings more music to Railyard Live

If your stereotypical “biker” looks like an extra from “Sons of Anarchy,” two of the local riders excited about Bikes, Blues & BBQ couldn’t be a bigger surprise. Kevin Lancaster of Rogers is a senior analyst in IT development, and Beth DeVerre, also of Rogers, is a stained glass artist. And both of them have been on stage recently at Arkansas Public Theatre, DeVerre in the jukebox musical “Disaster” and Lancaster in both “Disaster” and “The Music Man,” which concludes today.
