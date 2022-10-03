Read full article on original website
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse
LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing Arkansas
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
KHBS
Nationwide nonprofit highlights day two of Bikes, Blues & Barbecue in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Thursday, Oct. 5 was the first full day of events throughout Northwest Arkansas for Bikes, Blues & Barbecue. One of the vendors at the Pig Trail Harley Davidson in Rogers was "All Kids Bike." "Our mission is to teach kindergarteners how to ride bikes, get them...
Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
KHBS
Three motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three different motorcycle crashes have occurred on Highway 23 in Madison County on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The first accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. — a little more than a mile north of Highway 16 and just north of...
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
KHBS
Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
Rogers to close roads for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.
freeweekly.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings more music to Railyard Live
If your stereotypical “biker” looks like an extra from “Sons of Anarchy,” two of the local riders excited about Bikes, Blues & BBQ couldn’t be a bigger surprise. Kevin Lancaster of Rogers is a senior analyst in IT development, and Beth DeVerre, also of Rogers, is a stained glass artist. And both of them have been on stage recently at Arkansas Public Theatre, DeVerre in the jukebox musical “Disaster” and Lancaster in both “Disaster” and “The Music Man,” which concludes today.
