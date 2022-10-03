Read full article on original website
SBA backs 15 Central Iowa loans for $8.4 million in September
The U.S. Small Business Administration backed 15 loans to Central Iowa businesses totaling $8,374,100 in September. The loans will help those small businesses create 66 new jobs and retain 115 local jobs, according to data released by the SBA and compiled for Central Iowa companies by the Business Record. The...
Iowa architecture firms honored at awards ceremony
Iowa architecture firms were recognized at the recent American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter's (AIA Iowa) Annual Awards held in Des Moines. The awards recognize excellence in design by members of AIA Iowa and emphasize architecture and its importance across Iowa and beyond. The award winners include:. AIA IOWA EXCELLENCE...
Sandwiching the past and future, Thelma’s poised for more growth as demand rises
The Des Moines-based company, housed in a 17,000-square-foot building on the city’s east side, got its start as a warm cookie delivery business in Monroe, a town of about 1,800 people in Marion County southeast of Des Moines. It evolved into a small business that sandwiched ice cream between cookies using a countertop ice cream machine on loan from Jersey Freeze, an ice cream shop in Monroe.
6 ideas to make Des Moines' downtown area more vibrant, economically viable
The renderings, beginning at the top left, show a re-envisioned Ninth Street heading south into downtown; addition of green spaces around downtown's core; reimagined skywalks that include public art; and reinvestment in neighborhoods that surround downtown. Architectural rendering by RDG Planning & Design. Reimaging Des Moines’ downtown skywalk system, creating...
Hy-Vee plans to build micro-fulfillment center in West Des Moines
Hy-Vee Inc. plans on building a micro-fulfillment center on the east side of its existing grocery store at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. The 34,300-square-foot center will include two truck loading docks and five lane aisles for pickup of online orders. The West Des Moines City Council this week approved a major modification to the site plan.
Iowa Women’s Foundation Core Grant recipients announced
The Iowa Women’s Foundation has announced the six recipients of its Core Grant program. The $150,000 grant program funds organizations across the state that address one of the barriers to women’s economic self-sufficiency that the Iowa Women’s Foundation has identified, which are child care, housing, employment, education and training, mentorship, and transportation.
Addition planned to Fieldhouse at Ankeny indoor athletic complex; construction of baseball/softball facility also will begin this fall
Construction is expected to begin this fall on the expansion of the Prairie Trail Sports Complex's Fieldhouse. The expansion, which will be called the West Gym, will include courts that can be used for volleyball or basketball. A 20-foot hallway will connect the Fieldhouse and the West Gym. Architectural rendering by Imprint Architects.
