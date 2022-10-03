Read full article on original website
Bravos, brickbats for Tim Michels' flat tax talk
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t saying what a flat tax would look like if he becomes governor, but he says he’s open to the idea. Michels, who is running for governor as the Republican candidate, on Wednesday said he’s willing to take a look at changing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
Whitmer, Dixon spar over EV subsidies
(The Center Square) – After Michigan agreed to spend $951 million of taxpayer money on two electric vehicles companies - Our Next Energy and Gotion Inc - the question remains: what do taxpayers get?. Politicians get election fodder, companies get money but taxpayers are left paying $951 million to...
Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona
(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Quick hits: Illinois news in brief for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Another large company plans to move staff out of Illinois. Tyson Foods announced the food processor will move around 500 corporate employees out of Illinois offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas. The announcement follows similar moves out of Illinois by Boeing, Citadel and Caterpillar. Durbin says court blocking...
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
Colorado sports betting wagers total over $290M in August
(The Center Square) – Over $290 million was wagered by sports bettors in Colorado in August, according to state data released this week. The total handle for the month of August marked a 12.3% increase from July when $258.4 million was wagered, the Colorado Division of Gaming said. The...
Public policy group fears recession, urges Kentucky to suspend income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for...
Tennessee methodically moves toward total elimination of professional privilege tax
(The Center Square) — Tennessee lawmakers eliminated another sector of privilege tax this year with the removal of physicians and osteopathic physicians from the $400 annual state licensing tax. But many are pushing for the remaining professional privilege taxes to end in Tennessee. "This is not the elimination of...
Michigan election software CEO charged with theft of poll-worker data, storing it in China
(The Center Square) – Eugene Yu, founder and president of East Lansing-based election software-technology company Konnech, Inc., was arrested Wednesday in Michigan and is facing California charges related to collecting election workers’ personal data and storing it on servers housed in the Peoples Republic of China. Los Angeles...
WV sets record revenue surplus; Justice calls for income tax elimination
(The Center Square) – As West Virginia sets another tax revenue surplus record, Gov. Jim Justice is using the news to promote his plan to phase out the state income tax entirely. Through September, West Virginia recorded a $192.8 million revenue surplus, which puts the year-to-date surplus at about...
Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
(The Center Square) – Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois' borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
North Carolina AG investigating solar company Pink Energy over customer complaints
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is investigating the solar company Pink Energy over hundreds of complaints about inoperable and underperforming equipment installed on homes. The attorney general's office confirmed the investigation to WTVD Tuesday amid a flurry of complaints to both the news station...
Experts question ROI of rural development grants
(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will spend more than $450,000 on initiatives aimed at advancing rural development, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. The state awarded the funds through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. Reynolds issued an executive order in July 2018...
