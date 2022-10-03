An advanced software tool for analyzing DNA sequences from tumor samples has uncovered new, likely cancer-driving genes. In a study, Weill Cornell Medicine researchers designed the software, known as CSVDriver, to map and analyze the locations of large mutations, known as structural variants, in tumor DNA data sets. They then applied the tool to a data set of 2,382 genomes from 32 different cancer types, analyzing the cancer genomes from different organ systems separately. The results confirmed the likely cancer-driving roles of 47 genes, tentatively linked several of these genes to certain cancer types for the first time, and pointed to 26 other genes as likely cancer drivers—even though they had never been linked to cancer before. The findings of the study were published by Martinez-Fundichely et al in Nature Communications.

