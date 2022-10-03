Read full article on original website
Oncologist Use of Reduced Doses of New Systemic Treatments in Patients With Metastatic Cancer
In a survey study reported in JCO Oncology Practice, Jimenez et al found that half of surveyed oncologists reported sometimes or usually using reduced doses at initiation of a new systemic treatment in patients with metastatic cancer in order to potentially reduce toxicity. Study Details. The study included an electronic...
Toxicity Outcomes With Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy for Patients With Up to Five Oligometastases
As reported in JAMA Oncology by Olson et al, the primary toxicity results of the phase II SABR-5 trial have shown a low rate of toxic effects with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) for patients with up to five oligometastases. As stated by the investigators: “After the publication of the landmark...
Addition of PD-1 Inhibitor Serplulimab to Chemotherapy in the First-Line Treatment of Extensive-Stage SCLC
As reported in JAMA by Cheng et al, an interim analysis of the phase III ASTRUM-005 trial has shown that the addition of the PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab to chemotherapy improved overall survival in the first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Study Details. The double-blind trial...
Chemotherapy for Children With Type II or III Pleuropulmonary Blastoma
In an analysis from the International PPB/DICER1 Registry reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schultz et al found that chemotherapy with IVADo (ifosfamide, vincristine, actinomycin-D, and doxorubicin) appeared to be associated with similar or improved outcomes vs historical controls among children with type II or III pleuropulmonary blastoma. Study...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minimally Invasive vs Open Nephrectomy for Kidney Cancer: 1-Year Health-Care Expenditure and Utilization
In a retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Network Open, Okhawere et al found that minimally invasive surgery was associated with similar or reduced total expenditures vs open surgery during the first year after partial or radical nephrectomy for kidney cancer. Study Details. The study involved data on 5,104 patients...
Adjuvant Nivolumab/Ipilimumab vs Nivolumab in Resected Stage IIIB–D or IV Melanoma
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Jeffrey S. Weber, MD, PhD, and colleagues, the phase III CheckMate 915 trial showed no improvement in recurrence-free survival with adjuvant nivolumab/ipilimumab vs nivolumab in patients with resected stage IIIB–D or IV melanoma. Study Details. In the double-blind trial, 1,833...
COSMIC-313: Triplet Therapy Is Active in Renal Cell Carcinoma, but Toxicities Pose a Challenge
The addition of cabozantinib to nivolumab plus ipilimumab prolonged progression-free survival in untreated intermediate-risk patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to the first results of the phase III COSMIC-313 trial. These findings were presented as a Presidential Symposium during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.1.
GPRC5D-Targeted CAR T-Cell Therapy in Heavily Pretreated Patients With Multiple Myeloma
In a single-institution phase I study reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Sham Mailankody, MBBS, and colleagues found that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells targeting G protein–coupled receptor, class C, group 5, member D (GPRC5D) were active in heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma, including those who had received prior B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed therapy.
