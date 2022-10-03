Read full article on original website
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Millennials in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are Drinking More Compared to Pre-COVID
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot!. But you know what that means? This means they grew up to be legal drinking adults in a very confusing time! But what has been changing our world more than ever? That answer is COVID, and as an adult myself, COVID really affected how much and where I drink, so I’m betting it did on others too.
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite
Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports
You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Cheese Recall at Minnesota Stores Prompted by Possible Health Risk
Don't forget to check the cheese in your fridge when you get home today! There's a big recall of cheese from popular grocery stores in Minnesota and around the country. Many different brands and stores have been affected by this recall made by a cheese producer called Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The types of cheese being recalled are brie and camembert cheeses.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
MnDOC Touts Hiring of Formerly Incarcerated
The Minnesota Department of Corrections (MnDOC) issued a News Release today saying when employers hire former prisoners they are "contributing to community safety." The DOC says, "Stable, meaningful employment following incarceration reduces reoffending and improves community safety." The News Release goes on to state, "Former incarerated people are among the...
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [Map]
The colors have been slow to change here across southern Minnesota, but the Department of Natural Resources says things are really picking up -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in. According to the Department of Natural Resources:. Fall color change is a bit...
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
Central Minnesota Ghost Hunters Can Tell You If Your House is Haunted
If your house was haunted would you want to know? Those pops and creaky sounds your house makes are most likely caused by your house contracting and expanding, but what if it's something else? That's where the Central Minnesota Ghost Hunters come in. Below you'll learn about the group from...
Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places
Hey, it’s spooky season and you know what that means! It is time to bring out the pumpkins, scary movies, and local folklore! And I have conjured up enough research to bring to you the most haunted places in Minnesota, so you could get your ghost hunting on!. First...
Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
