Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hopeprescott.com
Holiday closings
PRESCOTT – All city and county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no trash pickup on this day. Monday’s routes will be done Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
hopeprescott.com
Taylor Carter Charged With Aggravated Assault
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
hopeprescott.com
Retirement Celebration Set For J.D. Raschke
Please join our family in a retirement celebration for JD Raschke after more than 50 years as a diesel mechanic. He has kept the local truckers on the move for many years and now it’s time for JD to close the shop doors one last time. As always, he will still be available for questions, advice, and opinions!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Fall Festival Saturday
PRESCOTT – the 2022 Fall Festival & Trade Days is Saturday. The Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce has a great start to the activities for this years’ festival, and hopes that everyone will all come out and joy us for a fun filled day for the entire family.
hopeprescott.com
Jacqueline Odell Charged With Domestic Battery
On September 30, 2022 at approximately 8:01pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jacqueline Odell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Odell was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1500 block of South Walker in Hope, AR. Ms. Odell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Chamber Announces Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their upcoming Pumpkin Decorating Contest. What makes this contest so special? The winners are chosen by YOU! Photos of your decorated pumpkins can be submitted via the Chamber’s Facebook messenger or to hopemelonfest@yahoo.com between 10/1-10/21 and will be posted on the Hope Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for everyone to vote on. The top 3 winners will be chosen by majority vote aka Facebook likes! Trevor Moses of the Chamber of Commerce states, “We are very excited to offer this fall event to the community and we encourage everyone to participate. We can not wait to see all the creative pumpkins that are submitted.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Jeff Andrew High
Jeff Andrew High, 75, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died August 13, 2022 of natural causes. Andy was born October 27, 1946 in Morrilton, AR to parents Jeff and Mary High. Andy was a retired business manof Hope, AR. He served our country as a veteran of the Vietnam War. He...
ktoy1047.com
Prescott man arrested for financial identity fraud, theft, computer fraud
Mr. Loe was arrested and charged financial identity fraud, theft of property, and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Loe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
txktoday.com
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Receives Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Grant
The Hope School District has big news! David Henderson of HPS shared this with us today…. Hope Public Schools was recently awarded the ONLY Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant in the state of Arkansas!. The $15 Million grant transforms each campus into a magnet school and the district...
hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis gets new officers
PRESCOTT – There was a changing of the guard, so to speak, at the Prescott Kiwanis Club meeting Thursday at the Nevada County Library. New officers were installed and those stepping down were recognized and thanked for their service. Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Albert Bradley did the honors, presenting Fred Harris with a pin as the outgoing president. He thanked the local Kiwanis board for its service and explained the board’s duties to the incoming members.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
hopeprescott.com
Wolves enjoy homecoming blowout, 56-7
PRESCOTT – It was homecoming for the Curley Wolves Friday night and the squad feasted on the Fouke Panthers, 56-7. The weather was as close to perfect as possible for homecoming. Mild to moderate temperatures, clear skies and stands packed full of family and friends on hand to watch the festivities. After the queen and her court were introduced, it was time for the Wolves to get down to business.
Comments / 0