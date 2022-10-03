The Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their upcoming Pumpkin Decorating Contest. What makes this contest so special? The winners are chosen by YOU! Photos of your decorated pumpkins can be submitted via the Chamber’s Facebook messenger or to hopemelonfest@yahoo.com between 10/1-10/21 and will be posted on the Hope Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for everyone to vote on. The top 3 winners will be chosen by majority vote aka Facebook likes! Trevor Moses of the Chamber of Commerce states, “We are very excited to offer this fall event to the community and we encourage everyone to participate. We can not wait to see all the creative pumpkins that are submitted.”

HOPE, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO