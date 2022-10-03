Read full article on original website
Holiday closings
PRESCOTT – All city and county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no trash pickup on this day. Monday’s routes will be done Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
Hope Chamber Announces Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their upcoming Pumpkin Decorating Contest. What makes this contest so special? The winners are chosen by YOU! Photos of your decorated pumpkins can be submitted via the Chamber’s Facebook messenger or to hopemelonfest@yahoo.com between 10/1-10/21 and will be posted on the Hope Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for everyone to vote on. The top 3 winners will be chosen by majority vote aka Facebook likes! Trevor Moses of the Chamber of Commerce states, “We are very excited to offer this fall event to the community and we encourage everyone to participate. We can not wait to see all the creative pumpkins that are submitted.”
Special Hope School Board Meeting Held
The Hope School Board had a special called meeting on Thursday. The following is a run down of the business covered provided by David Henderson of the Hope Schools…. 2. Resolution regarding certain employees receiving 5% or more pay above their contract for FY 2021-2022 was passed unanimously. The additional pay was primarily due to incentives received for performing duties during the COVID outbreak. Those funds were paid from ARP/ESSER monies.
Retirement Celebration Set For J.D. Raschke
Please join our family in a retirement celebration for JD Raschke after more than 50 years as a diesel mechanic. He has kept the local truckers on the move for many years and now it’s time for JD to close the shop doors one last time. As always, he will still be available for questions, advice, and opinions!
Hope School Board Meeting, Report To The Public Set For Monday
The monthly school board meeting for Hope Public Schools will be held on Monday, October 17, at 5:30pm in the High School Auditorium. The Annual Report to the Public will be presented prior to the start of the board meeting. The public is invited to attend.
Jacqueline Odell Charged With Domestic Battery
On September 30, 2022 at approximately 8:01pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jacqueline Odell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Odell was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1500 block of South Walker in Hope, AR. Ms. Odell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Howard County Historical Society Hosts Bluegrass/Country Singing October 18th
The Howard County Historical Society is hosting a bluegrass/gospel/country singing on Tuesday at 6:00 PM, October 18th, at the E. A. Williams Chapel Museum, 118 2nd Street, Nashville, AR. This will feature talent from SW Arkansas. Acoustic instruments will be used. The event will be open free to the public. If you are interested in playing or singing, contact Freddie Horne at 870 451 4288.
Fall Festival Saturday
PRESCOTT – the 2022 Fall Festival & Trade Days is Saturday. The Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce has a great start to the activities for this years’ festival, and hopes that everyone will all come out and joy us for a fun filled day for the entire family.
Hope Public Schools Receives Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Grant
The Hope School District has big news! David Henderson of HPS shared this with us today…. Hope Public Schools was recently awarded the ONLY Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant in the state of Arkansas!. The $15 Million grant transforms each campus into a magnet school and the district...
Taylor Carter Charged With Aggravated Assault
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Jeff Andrew High
Jeff Andrew High, 75, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died August 13, 2022 of natural causes. Andy was born October 27, 1946 in Morrilton, AR to parents Jeff and Mary High. Andy was a retired business manof Hope, AR. He served our country as a veteran of the Vietnam War. He...
Wolves enjoy homecoming blowout, 56-7
PRESCOTT – It was homecoming for the Curley Wolves Friday night and the squad feasted on the Fouke Panthers, 56-7. The weather was as close to perfect as possible for homecoming. Mild to moderate temperatures, clear skies and stands packed full of family and friends on hand to watch the festivities. After the queen and her court were introduced, it was time for the Wolves to get down to business.
