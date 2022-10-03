Read full article on original website
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
Men of Courage builds wheelchair ramp for victim of Cotton Valley gas explosion
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit group spent the day Wednesday working to build a wheelchair ramp for one of the victims of the gas explosion in Cotton Valley that happened back in May. Reagan Hardaway was one of the three men badly burned in that explosion. The other...
Ashdown man arrested for shooting Texarkana teen, possessing illegally altered gun
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested a person they say is responsible for the shooting that left a teen wounded on Wednesday afternoon. Police identified 23-year-old Zion Fricks of Ashdown as a suspect in the shooting. According to TAPD, Fricks was with the victim and...
Texarkana police seek missing man
62-year-old Herman Buxton was last seen Monday at the Randy Sams Shelter. According to his family, Mr. Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine which includes being home every night. Buxton is 5’8” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
Hope police log
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Texarkana Ar Police Investigate Early Evening Shooting of 19-Year-Old
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The shots were fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street near Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. According to a press release,. When the officers arrived, they found a nineteen-year-old male...
Hope Water & Light closure Thursday morning
The HWL office will be closed on Thursday, October 6th from 8am- 8:30am for an employee meeting. Personnel will be available for water and electric emergencies at 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
Emmet man killed in vehicle accident
82-year-old Travis Loe was pulling out of a private drive Tuesday morning onto Highway 278 in a 2011 Polaris when his vehicle was struck by a 2008 RAV 4 traveling east on the highway. Loe was transported to Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
Historic Jamison Building awarded grant for renovations
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Another building in Texarkana is up for renovations. Built in 1930, the Jamison Building is a Texas Historic Landmark in downtown. At one time, the building served as the location for several Black professionals in the area. Over the past 30 years, no one has occupied the building, leaving it in need of repair.
Emmet man dies in ATV collision
A south Arkansas man driving an all-terrain vehicle was killed Tuesday after driving onto a federal highway. Travis Loe, 82, of Emmet, died as a result of injuries suffered following the Oct. 4 crash on U.S. Highway 278 in Rosston. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary,...
REAL ESTATE: Downtown business changes hands; 200 acres sell for $400K
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
Jacqueline Odell Charged With Domestic Battery
On September 30, 2022 at approximately 8:01pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jacqueline Odell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Odell was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1500 block of South Walker in Hope, AR. Ms. Odell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
