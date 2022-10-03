ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Beth, Brown pace the field at KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
KENTUCKY STATE
10/7 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
PADUCAH, KY
Hard Frost And Light Freeze Possible This Weekend

Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says we will start to see a pattern change in the weather as a couple of fronts move through our area. Powell says a front moving through Thursday night will bring us much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend with the possibility of some widespread frost and a light freeze overnight Saturday.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?

DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
DUNMOR, KY
Wake Up Weather: 10/7/2022

PADUCAH — Slightly chilly morning with highs in the low 70s this afternoon. We'll see the first frost of the season this weekend.
PADUCAH, KY
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022

Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Brown returns to Murray State staff under Prohm

MURRAY, Ky. - There aren't a lot of remnants of Matt McMahon's 2021 Murray State team left over heading into the new season. There's obviously a new roster, but four of the five coaches on McMahon's staff followed him to LSU. The only holdover? Murray State Hall-of-Famer Marcus Brown.
MURRAY, KY
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
Obituareis, Oct 4, 2022

John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
MURRAY, KY
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween

It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

