wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky's largest corn maze rebuilds 'Mayfield Strong' after December tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Like so many other businesses in Mayfield and surrounding areas, A-Maize-ing Farms was devastated by the massive December 10 tornado. Almost one year later, the farm — which is home to Kentucky's largest corn maze — is back in business. A-Maize-ing Farms is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Brown pace the field at KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's...
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/7 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
whvoradio.com
Hard Frost And Light Freeze Possible This Weekend
Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says we will start to see a pattern change in the weather as a couple of fronts move through our area. Powell says a front moving through Thursday night will bring us much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend with the possibility of some widespread frost and a light freeze overnight Saturday.
WLKY.com
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?
DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 10/7/2022
PADUCAH — Slightly chilly morning with highs in the low 70s this afternoon. We'll see the first frost of the season this weekend.
whvoradio.com
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local advocate for people with disabilities Lori Devine dies at age 60
PADUCAH — A longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Paducah and west Kentucky has died. Lori Devine died Wednesday at the age of 60. When she died, she was surrounded by her family, an obituary published by Collier Funeral Home says. For more than 20 years, Devine served...
wpsdlocal6.com
Brown returns to Murray State staff under Prohm
MURRAY, Ky. - There aren't a lot of remnants of Matt McMahon's 2021 Murray State team left over heading into the new season. There's obviously a new roster, but four of the five coaches on McMahon's staff followed him to LSU. The only holdover? Murray State Hall-of-Famer Marcus Brown.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, residents paying higher water bills, plus environmental fee for unrelated sewer project
MARION, KY — A city in west Kentucky continues to fight a water crisis. Not only that, people there have to pay an extra fee for an unrelated infrastructure project. Marion, Kentucky, is looking at short and long-term solutions to the city's water problem after it breached the levee to Lake George — its main water source — back in April.
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituareis, Oct 4, 2022
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
