Maine State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York needs 'Puppy Raisers:' Here's what it entails

KENMORE, N.Y. — If you’re looking to foster a puppy, this story is for you. It’s important to note these pups won’t be going to just any home after yours - they’ll be used as a guide dog. Right now, Guiding Eyes for Blind is in desperate need of 'puppy raisers.'
PETS
103.7 WCYY

Remember When A Maine Brewery Released Coolio Beers?

Note: With the announcement of the passing of Coolio on September 28, we wanted to once again share the story of his collaboration with a Maine Brewery to create two Coolio themed beers. Odd By Nature Brewing in Cape Neddick is following up their epic February team up with rap...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Legal action eyed after DEC's last-minute permit change for power plant

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is allowing Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., a crypto mining and power plant facility on Seneca Lake, an additional 3 1/2 months to install wire screens to the lake's organisms. The state had given the company five years to complete the work, but the department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter

New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?

One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mother who forgave son’s killer asks Maine to bring back parole

A mother whose son was murdered in 2006 asked a state panel Friday to reinstate parole in Maine, saying she’s forgiven her son’s killer. Felicity Ferrell of Bristol told the Commission to Examine Reestablishing Parole that Steven Clark killed her son and buried his body after a night of drinking and drug use. Her son, Robert Wagner, 28, was a local businessman and mortgage loan officer, according to his obituary in the Portland Press Herald.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations

More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
RELIGION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen stepping down

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen is departing from the agency's top post amid a reported investigation in his handling of complaints leveled against a human resources staffer. The Times Union earlier this morning reported Bruen's departure, and reported on Thursday Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the investigation in an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19

Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, WI
spectrumlocalnews.com

EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. How do you put a price tag on their suffering?. That's part of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
GEORGIA STATE

