Lafayette, NY

cnycentral.com

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CANASTOTA, NY
Morgan Messenger

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Lafayette, NY
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sweater sale raises money for LaFayette Outreach Food Pantry

If you happen to be in LaFayette for the Apple Festival this weekend, you may also want to take advantage of a clothing sale to help a good cause. The Columbian Presbyterian Church will hold its sixth annual “Great Five Dollar Sweater Sale.”. The church collects clothing donations all...
LAFAYETTE, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York needs 'Puppy Raisers:' Here's what it entails

KENMORE, N.Y. — If you’re looking to foster a puppy, this story is for you. It’s important to note these pups won’t be going to just any home after yours - they’ll be used as a guide dog. Right now, Guiding Eyes for Blind is in desperate need of 'puppy raisers.'
PETS
101.5 WPDH

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
localsyr.com

New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 5

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Development Division of Tourism issued its first Fall Foliage report for the month of October, and parts of the state are nearing peak colors heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Peak colors can be found in parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Southern Tier.
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

