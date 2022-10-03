In the 1960s, the United States Supreme Court rendered a decision on organized prayer in public schools. The following is President John F. Kennedy’s response: “...we have in this case a very easy remedy and that is to pray ourselves. And I would think that it would be a welcome reminder to every American family that we can pray a good deal more at home, we can attend our churches with a good deal more fidelity and we can make the true meaning of prayer...

