ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Related
247Sports

GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Virginia

The University of Louisville football team will try to regain some positive momentum this weekend on the road. The Cardinals will play their final game before an open week against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The Cardinals are just 2-3 on the season after losing at Boston College 34-33 last weekend in a game where they were favored by more than two touchdowns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic

Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story published in The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said it was doubtful Nickerson’s Ava Jones plays basketball again. Ava was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking this summer in Louisville.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Savannah Tribune

Tigers Fall To Kentucky State

Kentucky State’s triple option offense produced 394 yards while their defense held Savannah State to minus 12 yards rushing as the Thorobreds defeated SSU 28-13 in a game played at TA Wright Stadium on October 2. The contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was pushed back a day because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Browns#American Football#College Football#U Of L School#Cardinals#Cardinal Authority
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Officials announce $1M investment in Louisville sidewalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dwight Ashley has lived in his Park DuValle neighborhood from the very beginning. “My wife and I were the first ones to build here in Park DuValle and that was 23 years ago,” he recalled. While Ashley said it has changed for the better over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Denver

5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars

Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy