Report: Coaching Change 'Expected' at Louisville if Cardinals Lose at Virginia
Head coach Scott Satterfield could reportedly be fired as early as next week if Louisville loses to the Cavaliers this weekend.
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Virginia
The University of Louisville football team will try to regain some positive momentum this weekend on the road. The Cardinals will play their final game before an open week against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The Cardinals are just 2-3 on the season after losing at Boston College 34-33 last weekend in a game where they were favored by more than two touchdowns.
harlanenterprise.net
Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic
Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
Wave 3
Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story published in The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said it was doubtful Nickerson’s Ava Jones plays basketball again. Ava was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking this summer in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Rick Bozich's picks for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU on Oct. 8
Against the Spread | Week 6: Would you bet everything on Louisville?. We're racing to the mid-point of the 2022 college football season, and nobody in the WDRB Sports Against the Spread competition has tapped out — yet.
Iowa Commit Likely Won’t Play Basketball Again Due to Injuries
Iowa women's basketball recruit Ava Jones' story was already tragic. In July of this year, the future Hawkeye along with her father, mother, and brother were struck by a vehicle while standing on the sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky. Her father passed away from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle...
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
Savannah Tribune
Tigers Fall To Kentucky State
Kentucky State’s triple option offense produced 394 yards while their defense held Savannah State to minus 12 yards rushing as the Thorobreds defeated SSU 28-13 in a game played at TA Wright Stadium on October 2. The contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was pushed back a day because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.
Wave 3
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)
This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
FOCUS | Dime-sized device is creating mini-machine guns in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Non-fatal shootings are down 30% in Louisville this year, from 450 to 314. Murders are down 8%, from 138 to 128. But there has been a massive influx of one highly illegal handgun modification. It's no bigger than a dime, but it turns a semi-automatic Glock...
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials announce $1M investment in Louisville sidewalks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dwight Ashley has lived in his Park DuValle neighborhood from the very beginning. “My wife and I were the first ones to build here in Park DuValle and that was 23 years ago,” he recalled. While Ashley said it has changed for the better over...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars
Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
