CoinTelegraph
Gitex Global 2022 gathers world leaders to challenge and collaborate on the Web3 economy
Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicenter of the world next month as the UAE hosts the world’s largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep-dive into the making of the Web3 economy. From Oct. 10 to 14, 2022 at the Dubai World...
CoinTelegraph
Norway's government proposes eliminating reduced electricity tax for Bitcoin miners
Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, the finance minister of Norway, has suggested the government abolish a scheme that allows crypto data centers to pay a reduced rate on electricity. In an Oct. 6 announcement, the government of Norway proposed that data centers operating in the country be subject to the same electricity tax rates as other industries, representing a potential change in policy for Bitcoin (BTC) miners. According to the government, the reduced rate should be phased out as the demand for electricity was rising in certain areas.
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?
In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan grants Binance permanent license to offer digital asset services
After a build-up of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoU) and an initial “in-principle” approval to operate in Kazakhstan, Binance received a permanent license to operate in the country. As of Oct. 6, Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority granted the permanent license to both manage a digital asset platform...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec
As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
How Crypto Twitter could change under Musk’s leadership
Barring another change of heart and certain conditions to be met, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter looks set to go ahead, prompting the question of whether some or all of the changes he initially hinted for the platform will become a reality. The platform is a popular communication and...
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph
Report: On-chain data points to crypto consolidation in Q3
A third-quarter industry report from DappRadar citing on-chain metrics suggests cryptocurrency markets are showing signs of recovery from ongoing bearing market conditions. A number of factors played their part in a busy third quarter of 2022, with Ethereum’s Merge marking a successful shift to proof-of-stake having a notable influence on layer-2 activity before the event. The report also highlights a slight recovery in the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization, which still sits below the $1 trillion mark.
CoinTelegraph
Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still has $14K target, warns trader as DXY due ‘parabola’ break
Bitcoin (BTC) held $20,000 into Oct. 5 with trader targets still including a fresh high before rejection. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $20,470 on Bitstamp overnight before returning lower. The pair succeeded in maintaining the 2017 old all-time high as support, something on-chain analytics resource...
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor snubs claims he doesn’t use Bitcoin Lightning Network
The executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not like to be called out. He responded to a poll shared by Eric Wall, a crypto researcher, that suggested he had not used Bitcoin’s layer-2 Lightning Network more than three times with a Twitter poll of his own. Saylor replied...
CoinTelegraph
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit was a big success on Sept. 27
The Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit, hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), successfully took place on Sept. 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference’s subject was “Create a new way for gameplay,” presenting new approaches and viewpoints for gaming’s development in the future.
CoinTelegraph
World Blockchain Summit is back in Dubai at Atlantis The Palm
World Blockchain Summit (WBS), the largest global series of blockchain, crypto and Web3 events, is coming back to Dubai on Oct. 17 and 18 at Atlantis the Palm. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, WBS Dubai is hosting the most influential thought leaders on blockchain, crypto, NFTs, Web3 and the Metaverse to explore the market’s effects on commerce, banking, gaming, culture and community development.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data reflects traders’ belief that $20K will become support
Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength on Oct. 4 and 5, posting a 5% gain on Oct. 5 and breaking through the $20,000 resistance. The move liquidated $75 million worth of leverage short (bear) positions and it led some traders to predict a potential rally to $28,000. As described by Moustache, the...
CoinTelegraph
Skyweaver’s parent company secures $40M in Series A funding
Horizon Blockchain Games, the developer behind the Skyweaver game, has raised $40 million in Series A funding, the company disclosed on Oct. 4. The round was led by Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital, with additional participation from Polygon, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget, Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity co-founder Aleks Larsen, among other investors.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto-friendly Ray Dalio steps back from Bridgewater’s $150M fund
After 47 years in charge of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has finished a leadership transition that began in February. He is no longer one of three co-chief investment officers but will remain a chief investment officer mentor and Operating Board member. As announced...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin beats out shorts as BTC price attempts to crack $20.5K
Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed and held $20,000 into Oct. 6 as the latest rebound punished short speculators. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD bouncing from local lows of $19,740 on Bitstamp around the Oct. 5 Wall Street open. The pair then reversed prior losses, leading early shorters into...
CoinTelegraph
Near Protocol partners with Google Cloud to support Web3 devs
Under a partnership with Near Protocol, Google Cloud will support Near developers in building and scaling their Web3 projects and DApps.
CoinTelegraph
EU Council approves MiCA text, proposal moves to Parliament for a vote
Representatives from a committee with the European Council have moved forward with regulating digital assets in the European Union through the Markets in Crypto-Assets, or MiCA, framework, sending the finalized text to parliament for a vote. According to an information note on Oct. 5, the European Council’s Permanent Representatives Committee...
