AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Central States Indemnity Co. of Omaha and CSI Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. (CSI Life). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (rating) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in. Omaha, NE. The ratings reflect CSI and CSI Life’s...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Benchmark Insurance Group Members and Trean Insurance Group, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). These companies are collectively referred to as. Benchmark Insurance Group. (BIG). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good)...
Hallmark Announces Sale of its Excess and Surplus Lines Operations to Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.
DALLAS, Texas , Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hallmark”; NASDAQ: HALL), a property and casualty insurance company, today announced the sale of its excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines operations to. Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Core...
Mobile Home Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : MetLife, Allianz, GEICO: Mobile Home Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- 2021-2030 Report on Global Mobile Home Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Mobile Home Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Traffic Accident Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Manhattan Life, Ping an Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Traffic Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The Latest Released Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Business Travel Insurance Market to See Major Growth by 2028 : Allianz, Seven Corners, AXA: Business Travel Insurance Market to See Major Growth
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Business Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Business Travel Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR,...
Motor Trade Insurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : Oriental Insurance, Hastings Direct, Ageas: Motor Trade Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Global Motor Trade Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Motor Trade...
Burial Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Direct Gap, Admiral, Nationwide
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Burial Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Commercial Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cigna, PingAn, Aetna: Commercial Medical Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Commercial Medical Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Commercial Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
LIMRA: Workplace Life, Disability And Supplemental Health Premium Rebounds In Second Quarter 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) New annualized premium for workplace life insurance, disability insurance and supplemental health products increased in the second quarter, according to LIMRA's workplace benefits sales surveys. "After a sluggish first quarter, sales for workplace life and disability insurance products experienced solid growth in the second quarter,"...
Stroke Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Liberty Mutual, Legal & General, Pruden
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Stroke Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Employee Benefit Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Allianz, Chubb, Hiscox
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Employee Benefit Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marine Cargo Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Chubb, AXA, AIG, Aon: Marine Cargo Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- 2022-2030 Report on Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TIBA,
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Liverpool Victoria, Admiral, Zurich Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Electric Vehicle Insurance. offers...
Sme Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich, Hudson, Hanover Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Sme Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
Climate Change and Its on Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: Chubb, Aviva, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Climate Change and its on Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Climate Change and its on Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Climate Change and its on Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Patent Issued for Utilizing a protected server environment to protect data used to train a machine learning system (USPTO 11449632): DeepIntent Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dakic, Vaso (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11449632 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The approaches described in this section are approaches that could be pursued, but not necessarily approaches that have been previously conceived or pursued. Therefore, unless otherwise indicated, it should not be assumed that any of the approaches described in this section qualify as prior art merely by virtue of their inclusion in this section. Further, it should not be assumed that any of the approaches described in this section are well-understood, routine, or conventional merely by virtue of their inclusion in this section.
