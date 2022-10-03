ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

US News and World Report

U.S. Court Allows Justice Dept to Fast-Track Appeal in Trump Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a legal challenge to a third-party review of most of the records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's home, after prosecutors complained the process is hampering their investigation. The decision by the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of...
US News and World Report

Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
US News and World Report

No New Intelligence Behind Biden Armageddon Comment -White House

(Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its...
AFP

First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
US News and World Report

Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
US News and World Report

Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
US News and World Report

Maryland Governor to Testify at Former Aide's Trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
US News and World Report

U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules

(Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
US News and World Report

U.S. to Provide $240 Million New Assistance for Migrants Across Americas

LIMA (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at a meeting of the Organization of American States...
US News and World Report

U.S. House Speaker Raises 'Serious Concerns' About $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone on Thursday raised serious concerns about the proposed $5.4 billion acquisition of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its takeover...
