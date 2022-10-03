The Taylor Music Group opens its 2022-2023 concert season with J.S. Bach’s monumental Christmas masterwork – Weihnachtsoratorium (Christmas Oratorio). Conducted by Founding Music Director Rob Taylor, the 24-voice Taylor Festival Choir (TFC) and orchestra, with members drawn from the Charleston Symphony and throughout the southeast, will perform the complete oratorio. Consisting of six cantatas, the Christmas Oratorio presents the familiar Christmas narrative in dramatic and beautiful fashion. The work, which has never before been presented in its complete format in the Charleston-area, will be performed in German, with English supertitles. The concert will be dedicated to the 25-year anniversary of the passing of Rob Taylor’s father Bob Taylor, the Taylor Festival Choir’s inspiration and namesake.

