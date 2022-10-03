Read full article on original website
Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park
A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
About Town: SB Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 59 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
Santa Barbara County stands up for Stand Down in support of local veterans; event set for Oct. 15
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. "Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is...
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh
A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family. Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers...
Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand
Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Under the new structure, Solvang voters...
Pale Blue Dot says fundraising deadline met for space center; claim under review by city
Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck. The Lompoc-based entertainment company, funded by a group of investors, was required to show proof of...
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions
All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary
My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
Week seven predictions: St. Joseph tries to stay unbeaten while Lompoc hopes to hand Mission Prep first loss in Mountain League
After playing four of its first five games on the road, the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph, will hit the road for the second straight week in week eight of the high school football season. After rolling to a 42-7 league win at highly regarded, but banged up,...
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
Lompoc Certified Farmers Market shuts down operation permanently
The farmers market manager told KSBY it was a difficult decision to make with not enough community support to keep operations going the result was shutting down completely.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Power Rankings: Knights, Royals, Braves and Bearcats take top four spots
There was a fair amount of movement in the latest area football power rankings. St. Joseph, however, remained where it has been all year — at the top. The Knights solidified their hold on the No. 1 spot with a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez last week.
C.A.R.E.4Paws continues to help Central Coast families care for their pets
Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends. The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.
San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang
A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
Cabrillo's Blake Gregory voted Player of the Week
Cabrillo High School sophomore quarterback Blake Gregory is the Times area football Player of the Week for week six of area the high school season that ended Oct. 1. The Conquistadores lost 35-12 at Templeton in a Sept. 30 Ocean League game, but Gregory, who has also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Conqs this season, threw for 149 yards and both Cabrillo touchdowns.
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
