Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Disputing Iran’s version, mom says teen was beaten to death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
KEYT
US believes elements within Ukraine’s government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN. The US was not aware of the plan beforehand, according to the sources,...
KEYT
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
KEYT
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim was a gay man who had sought asylum in Israel has turned the tragedy into a socially and politically explosive case. It was unclear how he had wound up in Hebron, the conservative West Bank city that he had reportedly fled. Homosexuality remains deeply taboo in the Palestinian territories, where traditional norms play a prominent role in social and political life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
KEYT
Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent says at least 15 bodies have been recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The spokesman on Friday said the bodies of the dead had been retrieved and transported to a hospital, but he did not comment on the cause of death. In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn on it and nearby. The shipwreck took place near the city of Sabratha, a major launching point for many making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.
KEYT
Thailand’s day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country’s worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places. At the Child Development Center Uthai Sawan, school bags sat uncollected on colored shelves, and photos...
KEYT
New Zealand man’s convictions overturned 3 years after death
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning a man’s convictions even though he died three years ago. The court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker hit with US sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is targeting an alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker and what officials call his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Department says Teo Boon Ching engages in the “cruel trafficking of endangered and threatened wildlife and the products of brutal poaching.” The department says Teo specializes in the transportation of rhino horn, ivory, and pangolins — also known as scaly anteaters — from Africa, using routes through Malaysia and Laos to consumers in Vietnam and China.
KEYT
Japanese journalist sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar prison, official says
A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to 10 years in prison for sedition and violating a law on electronic communications after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said on Thursday. Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested by plainclothes police in Yangon, where he...
KEYT
Calls for help, humanitarian corridor as gangs siege Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United Nations is proposing a “humanitarian corridor” in Haiti’s capital to help people get gasoline and aid amid a mounting crisis as gangs keep blockading roads and access to some areas, including to one key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince. The U.N. office in Haiti said in a press release that the blockades, in particular the one accessing the Varreux fuel terminal, undermine efforts to resolve problems in the Caribbean country, in particular the resurgence of cholera after three years without reported cases. The U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Office in Haiti made the proposal on Wednesday.
KEYT
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world. But rich nations that account for most planet-warming emissions have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the “loss and damage” issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations. Last year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach an agreement on establishing a fund for loss and damage. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke Friday after meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, which saw devastating floods this year.
KEYT
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” _ a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes _ the man wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. Hurtado mentions that he had cooperated in the past with the deceased mayor in fighting the Tequileros gang, which claimed responsibility for the killings.
KEYT
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
KEYT
Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who posed as a German heiress before being convicted of scamming individuals and financial institutions is being released from immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Anna Sorokin is scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening. The 31-year-old has been held by immigration authorities since last year after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Her exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” This week, an immigration judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while she fights deportation. Immigration authorities say she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.
KEYT
Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Left-wing supporters and nationalists in North Macedonia both have voiced anger at an ethnic Bulgarian association’s move to name itself after a Bulgarian monarch who is deeply resented for his country’s role in World War II. Relations between the Balkan neighbors are poor, largely due to disagreements over regional history and culture. Those disputes have led Bulgaria to block North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union. Hundreds of people protested Friday in North Macedonia’s southern town of Ohrid against the opening of the cultural club named after King Boris III. The monarch reigned from 1918 to 1943 and oversaw Bulgaria’s allying itself with Axis powers during World War II.
KEYT
Cambodian court hands top opposition figure massive fine
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online interview after the polls that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing Cambodian People’s Party. He also alleged there was vote-buying and intimidation of voters. The court ordered Son Chhay to pay $750,000 in compensation to the governing party. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of the government.
KEYT
UN experts: Egypt hinders civil society role in COP27
CAIRO (AP) — A group of United Nations-backed experts have criticized the Egyptian government for imposing a wave of restrictions that jeopardize “safety and full participation” at COP27. Egypt’s poor human rights record has come under renewed international scrutiny ahead of it hosting the international summit on the Red Sea coast. U.N. human rights experts levied specific concerns at the Egyptian government’s management of the summit in a statement published on Friday. Among their main issues were a lack of transparency over the accreditation for Egyptian NGOs, visa delays and restrictions over gatherings and protests. Since taking office in 2013, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government has silenced dissent and clamped down on independent organizations.
KEYT
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week. Michael and Mark Sheppard, both 60, remain in custody as of Friday afternoon and bond has been set at $250,000...
KEYT
US warns North Korea it could increase ‘steps that are taken in response’ if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues “down this road” of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, “it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions.” Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
Comments / 0