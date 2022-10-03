Read full article on original website
Related
msstate.edu
MSU’s Pittman among country’s youngest livestock judging coaches
STARKVILLE, Miss.—After attending a local animal show, 5-year-old Alexandra Pittman asked her mother and stepfather to buy her a piglet. Twenty years and numerous 4-H-related events later, she is now one of the youngest college livestock judging team leaders in the country. At 25, the Petal native now leads...
msstate.edu
UPM director: ‘We publish to, for and about the people of Mississippi’
STARKVILLE, Miss.—University Press of Mississippi Director Craig W. Gill guided Mississippi State faculty and staff through his organization’s publication process that supplies books “to, for and about the people of Mississippi and the Gulf South” Tuesday [Oct. 4] at Mitchell Memorial Library’s Charles H. Templeton Sr. Music Museum.
msstate.edu
Womack named Miss. State Chemical Lab director, interim State Chemist
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A two-time Mississippi State graduate is returning to the university as director of the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory and interim State Chemist. Erika Womack is now leading the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory, a state agency housed on the MSU campus that provides testing and analysis services on products sold in the state for a wide range of stakeholders. Womack returns to MSU from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she has served as a research laboratory manager in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation since 2019. Her appointment as State Chemist is pending confirmation from the Mississippi Senate.
msstate.edu
Deadline for New Maroon Camp staff applications approaching
Mississippi State’s New Maroon Camp is accepting staff applications through 11:59 p.m. Friday [Oct. 7]. NMC is a week-long, student-led retreat that assists incoming freshmen and transfer students with their transition to MSU. Staff members help incoming students meet new friends, teach history and traditions, and provide insight to what the first year of college is like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msstate.edu
HoCo Glow
Mississippi State University's Student Association and Center for Student Activities have hosted several fun Homecoming events this week, including a glow "headphone rave" on the lawn of MSU's amphitheater. Homecoming festivities will conclude Saturday [Oct. 8] as the 2022 Homecoming Court is recognized during halftime of the Bulldogs' 11 a.m. game against the University of Arkansas. Click here for pictures of Homecoming 2022.
msstate.edu
MSU announces new search committee training, resources
Mississippi State University is announcing a new online training module and handbook for university personnel serving on hiring committees. As part of the hiring process, all search committee members will be required to complete the online training offered through Human Resources Management. It is required for all faculty positions and professional positions that have a search committee.
Comments / 0