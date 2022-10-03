Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Ozzie Newsome to Represent Alabama as Part of 2022 SEC Football Legends Class
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ozzie Newsome was selected to represent The University of Alabama as part of the Southeastern Conference Football Legends Class of 2022, the league office announced on Thursday. Newsome is one of 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at Alabama.
rolltide.com
The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium Scheduled to Open Prior to Saturday’s Texas A&M Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the first-ever retail team store focused on selling officially licensed team apparel and student-athlete NIL merchandise, will officially open Saturday, Oct. 8 prior to kickoff of the Alabama-Texas A&M football game. Originally announced in late July, The Authentic will officially open...
rolltide.com
No. 4 Alabama Soccer Hosts No. 20 Ole Miss, Heads to LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama soccer team (11-1-1, 4-0-0 SEC) returns home on Thursday to host 20th-ranked Ole Miss (9-1-2, 3-1-0 SEC) in a 7 p.m. CT match at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide will hit the road on Sunday to face LSU (8-2-2, 3-1-0 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium.
Week 6: Jimbo Fisher, Aggies heading to Tuscaloosa for anticipated matchup against Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is set for a highly anticipated match-up with the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday at 7 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide (5-0) come into this one after an impressive 49-26 win on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). A&M (3-2) is looking to pull off […]
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field
Alabama football’s defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance to watch his latest outing, and he put together a masterful performance in every facet of the game. Here are highlights from his latest performance and instant analysis from Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Win Tickets to See Kevin Gates Perform In Birmingham, Alabama
Kevin Gates is currently on his Big Lyfe tour and he's making a stop in Birmingham. The show is scheduled to start at 8p on October 7th at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC. Early in Kevin Gates' career, he was linked to legendary Louisiana rappers Webbie and Boosie. As...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday
Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
otmj.com
‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15
Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
Tuscaloosa Man Arrested for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Tire After Breakup
A Tuscaloosa man faces felony charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend's car tire following a breakup Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to a residence in Hay Court Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 7:15 p.m. where police found 31-year-old Ronald Bernard Williams, Jr. at the scene.
Northport Police Find 5 Pounds of Marijuana During Search of Home
Police in Northport discovered more than five pounds of marijuana in a home they were clearing this weekend, court documents filed Monday say. In a recently filed deposition, investigators said officers were called to a residence in the city Saturday by someone who was afraid for their life. Because the...
wbrc.com
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
