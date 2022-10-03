ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

No. 4 Alabama Soccer Hosts No. 20 Ole Miss, Heads to LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama soccer team (11-1-1, 4-0-0 SEC) returns home on Thursday to host 20th-ranked Ole Miss (9-1-2, 3-1-0 SEC) in a 7 p.m. CT match at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide will hit the road on Sunday to face LSU (8-2-2, 3-1-0 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium.
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field

Alabama football’s defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance to watch his latest outing, and he put together a masterful performance in every facet of the game. Here are highlights from his latest performance and instant analysis from Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith.
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday

Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
AL.com

56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
otmj.com

‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15

Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Arrested for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Tire After Breakup

A Tuscaloosa man faces felony charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend's car tire following a breakup Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to a residence in Hay Court Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 7:15 p.m. where police found 31-year-old Ronald Bernard Williams, Jr. at the scene.

