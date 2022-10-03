Read full article on original website
Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
Can You Guess Minnesota’s, Iowa’s, and Wisconsin’s Favorite Swear Word?
I was doing my daily TikTok scroll when I came upon a post where this guy talks about each state’s favorite swear word, and of course, I was very intrigued. So the next day I did a little research and found this year’s research on which curse words are used throughout the nation, each state’s favorite, and many other foul language statistics, so buckle up!
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports
You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [Map]
The colors have been slow to change here across southern Minnesota, but the Department of Natural Resources says things are really picking up -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in. According to the Department of Natural Resources:. Fall color change is a bit...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places
Hey, it’s spooky season and you know what that means! It is time to bring out the pumpkins, scary movies, and local folklore! And I have conjured up enough research to bring to you the most haunted places in Minnesota, so you could get your ghost hunting on!. First...
A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
Spring vs. Fall: The Difference Between 50 Degree Days in Minnesota
Minnesota is getting a true taste of fall this week with a few days seeing highs in the 50s. Luckily highs will be returning to the 60s and 70s by the time the weekend rolls around, but until then we have to break out the light jackets and deal with it.
6 Tips Minnesotans Should Know to Keep Safe During Fall
The leaves have started to change to their vibrant colors. Pumpkin stands are a plenty. There's bonfire aromas and a crispness in the air. Many are preparing for Halloween. You get the picture...we have truly entered into the Fall season and with that are a few warnings to make sure everyone is keeping safe.
Don’t Feel Like Tipping? Minnesotans Share Reasons Why You Don’t Need To.
Being someone who served for many years during high school, college and after college, I find it hard to imagine myself not ever leaving a tip after dinner or drinks. But trust me when I say I had my fair share of instances where I was left a very small tip or nothing at all, even after busting my butt and being kind to the patrons.
