ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota

Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Can You Guess Minnesota’s, Iowa’s, and Wisconsin’s Favorite Swear Word?

I was doing my daily TikTok scroll when I came upon a post where this guy talks about each state’s favorite swear word, and of course, I was very intrigued. So the next day I did a little research and found this year’s research on which curse words are used throughout the nation, each state’s favorite, and many other foul language statistics, so buckle up!
Kat Kountry 105

See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials

Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Kat Kountry 105

16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports

You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Minnesotans#Ach
Kat Kountry 105

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places

Hey, it’s spooky season and you know what that means! It is time to bring out the pumpkins, scary movies, and local folklore! And I have conjured up enough research to bring to you the most haunted places in Minnesota, so you could get your ghost hunting on!. First...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy