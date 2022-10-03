Northwestern is back in action at Ryan Field for the fourth time in five weeks, but the friendly confines haven’t exactly been so for the Wildcats this year. They are 0-3 at home with losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (OH), and there’s little reason to suggest things will get better after a fourth straight loss last week. However, there is a chance the ‘Cats may be able to steal a game in conference play going up against a teetering Wisconsin program that just let go of their long-time head coach. Aside from the football weather that’ll hit Evanston on Saturday, here are three reasons the Wildcats will win and three reasons they won’t.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO