Read full article on original website
Related
insidenu.com
Northwestern goes Gothic for homecoming matchup
The ‘Cats will don a familiar classic this weekend for their homecoming game, playing in the black Gothic jersey, helmet, and pants. Northwestern has only worn the campus-inspired look at home, holding a 2-3 record in the traditional uniforms. The Wildcats first played in the all-black Gothic uniform against...
insidenu.com
Why Northwestern will/won’t beat Wisconsin
Northwestern is back in action at Ryan Field for the fourth time in five weeks, but the friendly confines haven’t exactly been so for the Wildcats this year. They are 0-3 at home with losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (OH), and there’s little reason to suggest things will get better after a fourth straight loss last week. However, there is a chance the ‘Cats may be able to steal a game in conference play going up against a teetering Wisconsin program that just let go of their long-time head coach. Aside from the football weather that’ll hit Evanston on Saturday, here are three reasons the Wildcats will win and three reasons they won’t.
Comments / 0