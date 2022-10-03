Read full article on original website
The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
96.7 The River has your tickets to Night Moves: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band at Medina Entertainment Center on October 15th. A remarkable recreation of the live performance of Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band from the 70s-80s based on the Live Bullet and Nine Tonight albums. If you are a Bob Seger fan our show will rock your world. If you're not a Seger fan, you WILL be when we're done!
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks) (25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)
Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Jean H. Pesek, 81, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.
I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, resident of Little Falls, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, October 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
George William Lancaster of Royalton, MN, passed away October 3, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton on October 7th. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. With the funeral commencing at 11. https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/george-lancaster-8098083. George was born November 14, 1940 to William and Vera...
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Ronald E. Schmitz, age 71, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained working in the woods, doing something he loved. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.
Another chapter of summer is about to close. The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie is gearing up for some additional family fun events this weekend and next Saturday when they offer up a Trunk or Treat event that will be open to all who want to stop on out. According...
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were now open and ready. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Peace United Methodist Church, Virginia, MN for Jeanne Ann Cornell, age 91, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, MN. There will be a visitation one hour prior...
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will hit the road for a matchup with the St. Francis Fighting Saints Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff set for 7 p.m.. Both teams come into the game with 5-0 records. The Fighting Saints are...
