Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Trick-or-treating hours set in area communities
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for area communities:. Buckley — 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. (Also, there may be a trunk-or-treat event that night at the Buckley Lake, where kids can pick up candy from the candy stations on hand.) Gibson City — 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Loda —...
WAND TV
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
WCIA
Score big at Champaign Jewelers Construction Sale
Champaign Jewelers is a full service jewelry store specializing in Bridal and Wedding Jewelry and Custom Jewelry Design. Our favorite thing is helping people find the perfect piece of jewelry to celebrate all of life’s special occasions… Or random happy Tuesday! We love to nerd out over amazing diamonds and gemstones and are happy to educate everyone on what they are buying and the differences between diamonds (both natural and lab grown) and gemstones. We are celebrating a big move! In January 2023, we will be relocating from our current location at 2223 S. Neil Street to a larger new store at Village at the Crossing (Windsor and Duncan).
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WorkSource’s Vocational Learning Center at 3713 N Vermilion; a Vision that Goes Back to 2016
It began as a $3,000,000 promise back in 2016 from Julius W. Hegeler II. Shortly after his passing in 2019, the work began; then it was slowed down in 2020 by the pandemic. But on Wednesday, October 5th, at 3713 North Vermilion in Danville, the ribbon was finally cut for WorkSource’s new 38,000 square foot vocational learning center.
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
For RR Crossing Work: Be Prepared and Patient Until Winter
During Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, City Engineer Sam Cole asked for patience and understanding on a couple of things. One is all the railroad crossing work that’s being done this fall. Cole says the city is keeping up the best it can with announcements from Norfolk Southern and the Illinois Department of Transportation. But simply put: allow extra time and be ready for anything at any crossing until winter.
WAND TV
Crews called out for fire at Danville production facility
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at an east Danville production facility Tuesday night. The News Gazette reports product that caught fire in a processing oven caused more than $100,000 in damage at HRW, 1850 E. Voorhees St. around 9:30 p.m. Crews were on scene for about...
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Family getting new home from Habitat for Humanity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons. Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare […]
WAND TV
Macon Co. Animal Control holding adoption special for October
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Animal Control is holding an adoption special for the month of October. In honor of spooky season, all dog and cat adoptions will cost only $31. The shelter is open from Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from...
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
