West Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team cannot play in state tournament

WEST FARGO – The West Fargo Sheyenne High School boys soccer team will not be competing in the state tournament later this week. Sheyenne administration notified the North Dakota High School Activities Association that it was discovered an ineligible student had been competing throughout the entire season. As a result, all previous matches where the student participated must be forfeited.
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
kfgo.com

Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
HARWOOD, ND
kfgo.com

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said. “I obviously have a lot on my plate now days, so this is a good time for someone with new fresh ideas to take on the role as chief and advance the department further.”
DILWORTH, MN
kfgo.com

Farm groups announce joint opposition to term limits measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union have come out in joint opposition to the term limits measure that will appear on the November ballot. If passed, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state...
AGRICULTURE

