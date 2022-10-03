Read full article on original website
West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team cannot play in state tournament
WEST FARGO – The West Fargo Sheyenne High School boys soccer team will not be competing in the state tournament later this week. Sheyenne administration notified the North Dakota High School Activities Association that it was discovered an ineligible student had been competing throughout the entire season. As a result, all previous matches where the student participated must be forfeited.
North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck at Fargo intersection
FARGO (KFGO) – A person was seriously injured when their motorcycle and a dump truck collided at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street in Fargo Wednesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police say the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The truck...
Man arrested for stealing American flags from courthouse in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A man has been arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After...
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said. “I obviously have a lot on my plate now days, so this is a good time for someone with new fresh ideas to take on the role as chief and advance the department further.”
Farm groups announce joint opposition to term limits measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union have come out in joint opposition to the term limits measure that will appear on the November ballot. If passed, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state...
