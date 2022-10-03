ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Kicker 102.5

Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana

Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana

The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town

The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana

Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

