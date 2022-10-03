Read full article on original website
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana
Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
Downtown Texarkana Bike Tours This Fall Include a Creepy Fun Tour
Temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Here's a great way to enjoy those temperatures and have a creepy good time in downtown Texarkana. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System have teamed up again for the bicycle tours downtown this fall. There will be three...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
Texarkana-Area ‘Scouting For Food’ Bag Pickup Is This Saturday
Troops and Packs from the Caddo Area Council have been distributing grocery sacks this week all around the Texarkana area for the 2022 "Scouting for Food Drive" to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank right here in Texarkana. What To Do?. Please load up your sack with non-perishable food items like...
What’s Cooking At The ‘Taste of Texarkana’ November 1? Here’s Your First Look
My mouth is already watering at the thought of the return of "Taste of Texarkana," also known as "my happy place." TofT returns on November 1, 2022, and here we have a first look at who is going to be there to serve you. It got wiped out by the...
The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
Ready To Get Creeped Out? Take A Fun Ghost Walking Tour In Jefferson, Texas
Last winter my wife and I took a couple of days and went down to Jefferson, Texas for a little weekend adventure. While we have both been to Jefferson several times over the years, the one thing neither of us had done yet was a Ghost Walk Tour. Was it worth the drive?
Perfect Weather for Texarkana’s National Night Out This Tuesday, Oct 4
Your Texarkana Police Departments have posted the neighborhoods that have signed up to have block parties this Tuesday for National Night Out, and the weather should be perfect. National Night Out is Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022, and your Texarkana-area Police Departments have posted where they plan to join in...
One Arrest Made in Texarkana Arkansas Shooting of 19 Year-Old
There has been one arrest made so far in the shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this week in Texarkana, Arkansas. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5 on Bann Street. When officers arrived at the house on the 3500 block of Bann Street they found 19-year-old male bleeding from...
Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town
The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
Harvest Food Bank Heads Back Out This Week To Columbia County, AR
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road this week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, October 5, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location where the Harvest truck will be parked is 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas, right...
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana
Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
‘Wyatt Putnam’, ‘PHED’ And More Great Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
Texarkana's local acoustic duo "PHED" and "Wyatt Putnam" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
City of Ashdown Receives Grant for Safe Route to Schools Program
With a combination of a grant and partnership between the city of Ashdown, Little River County, and Ashdown Public Schools the three entities were able to provide sidewalks along Locust Street so that students walking or biking to school would have a safe way to travel. According to Ashdown Mayor...
It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where to Get Your Free Cup in Texarkana
It's National Coffee Day! either you love it or hate it. Many of us just can not start the day with a great cup of coffee. If you love coffee this is your day, because there are a few places in Texarkana where you can get a free cup of coffee.
