Related
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel
“Luckiest Girl Alive” has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie’s translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
Velma in new ‘Scooby Doo’ clip delights fans who say her LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed
It appears Velma wants a same-sex boo in the an upcoming HBO Max Scooby Doo Halloween movie. Clips from the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been making the rounds on social media, with folks using them to proclaim that the character is finally being shown as gay.
The perpetually youthful Adam Sandler talks getting older
After three decades entertaining audiences, Adam Sandler somehow still seems ageless. But, now, age 56, the actor and comedian says he’s begun to reflect on his life and career. “I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age,” Sandler says in the latest issue of AARP. “It’s...
Jody Miller, ‘Queen of the House’ singer, dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit “Queen of the House,” died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Martin’s lung infection forces Coldplay to postpone shows
A serious illness has caused Coldplay to pause their tour. The band announced on their verified Instagram account Tuesday that they would be postponing planned concerts in Brazil after frontman Chris Martin fell ill. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and...
Kate Walsh ‘outed’ her engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. “Grey’s Anatomy” actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she’s engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said “Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé,” referencing Nixon.
Lenny Henry on his roaring 60s, writing for kids and facing Lord of the Rings trolls: ‘They sit in their pants, slagging off anything different’
Lenny Henry’s mum used to say to him: our lives are like gardens. Be careful what you plant in them because everything needs tending. “And I don’t think I’ve planted my own garden very judiciously,” Henry says when we meet for lunch on a mild September afternoon. It is three weeks to the day since he published a volume of his memoirs, Rising to the Surface. In another three, his children’s novel, The Book of Legends, will appear in bookshops. Overnight, episodes of the new The Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, will appear online; Henry has a small role as a hobbit. At home in Oxfordshire he keeps a copy of The Sopranos scripts on his bedside table, to help him sharpen his showrunning work on an imminent ITV drama about the Windrush generation. GQ magazine recently suggested that Henry was undergoing a renaissance (a “Lenaissance”, they said) but honestly, all through his long career, Henry has flitted and filled his days like this, gigging, writing, acting, campaigning, broadcasting, studying.
Anna Sorokin, the real-life ‘Inventing Anna,’ is out of jail
Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” is based on, was released from ICE detention on Friday. Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Sorokin, confirmed her release in an email to CNN Friday night. “She will remain under the supervision of ICE, but will be able to...
