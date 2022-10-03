ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

mainebiz.biz

40 Under 40: Moving Maine forward with energy and innovation

This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. This is the last in a series of...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

40 Under 40: Maine's leaders of tomorrow

This year Mainebiz introduced NextUp: 40 Under 40 as a way to recognize young business leaders. They are from a wide range of industries and encompass many skills. They are already leading and inspiring others — including those older than them. Each day this week, Mainebiz will highlight a...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
PORTLAND, ME
nerej.com

Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee

Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October

PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

E-bikes delivered to Travis Mills Foundation for use by veterans

Ten e-bikes from a California manufacturer were delivered to the Travis Mills Foundation in Kennebec County and assembled on-site. The veterans' retreat says the e-bikes will allow disabled veterans a more accessible way to ride. "These electric bikes allow our participants that might not otherwise be physically able to ride...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
thedailyadventuresofme.com

What to Do in Ogunquit, Maine

Whenever I make it up to Maine, I leave feeling like its slogan, “Life the Way it Should Be,” is true. I also fall in love with each new town I visit. This was especially true on my recent visit to Ogunquit. I visited Ogunquit to do something that makes me very happy. I attended my first Gilmore Girls Fan Fest (If you haven’t seen the show, check it out on Netflix). Because this is such a joyous occasion for me, it could be part of why I had such a great visit, but I know I would have loved Ogunquit regardless.
OGUNQUIT, ME
B98.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
Q106.5

Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Website Crashes

Wildlife officials are asking for patience after their website crashed on opening day of online antlerless deer permit sales. UPDATE: Permits will go on-sale Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY:. The website for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is down. October 5 is the first day...
MAINE STATE

