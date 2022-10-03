ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

Joseph Hughes Construction builds new swim centers in Tualatin, Beaverton

By Melody Finnemore
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZSnN_0iK8A6kb00 Emler Swim Center plans to have a special focus on water safety and swim lessons for kids.

Oregon is known for its bounty of natural beauty and outdoor activities, a reputation that led Texas-based Emler Swim School to build a pair of indoor centers in Beaverton and Tualatin to provide water safety and swim lessons for young children.

With Portland's Joseph Hughes Construction at the helm, the Beaverton center has been completed and the Tualatin facility is under way. The project team also includes DCI Engineers of Portland and Polkinghorn Group Architects of Austin, Texas. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jB5HV_0iK8A6kb00

Construction on the Tualatin center, located at 19449 S.W. Martinazzi Ave., began in January 2020. After shutting down because of COVID-19, construction resumed in August 2021. The pandemic was just the first of several challenges, according to John Fifield, project manager for Joseph Hughes Construction.

"After getting a little into the ground, we discovered very high water and poor soils to the degree we had to shut the project down for re-design," he said, adding re-design and permitting took about four months. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Edn3k_0iK8A6kb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iK8A6kb00

With completion expected in time for families to start using the center this January, the Tualatin center will house a 55,000-gallon pool in 6,800 square feet. It also will have an observation deck for parents to observe the classes, changing areas, mechanical areas and administrative space.

Kendra Walker, Emler's vice president of operations, said the pools are an intentional 40-foot by 40-foot design to "create an intimate environment for little ones who can be overwhelmed in large natatoriums. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fd0i_0iK8A6kb00

"It is comfortably shallow with a maximum 4-foot depth and easily visible throughout with glass windows encasing the pool room," she said. "There are no locker rooms, rather family-friendly restrooms and changing areas, and rinse showers on deck where children remain with parents or caregivers when not in the swimming pool."

Fifield said his team learned lessons during construction of the Beaverton center that have been applied to the Tualatin center. Among them, how to run the mechanical and electrical systems more efficiently.

"Pools, in general, are a niche project. What makes this project unique and enjoyable is the Emler staff. Having worked with them now for four years, I can say they are a great group of people," he said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYgEd_0iK8A6kb00

The Emler Swim School in Beaverton, located at 9140 S.W. Hall Blvd., is a 6,200-square-foot facility with heated, custom saltwater pools. Construction began in August 2021 and was completed in April.

"The challenges on the project were mostly regarding upgrading the electrical and the high cost and time required to replace meter gear and transformers," Fifield said. "There is a national shortage of metering equipment that has made 20- to 40-week delivery times common."

The project team credited DCI Engineering with solving a potentially costly issue of supporting the 7,000-pound dehumidifier on the roof by amending the structure in place instead of tearing open half of the roof.

Once work was fully under way, the project was plagued by many difficulties common in construction today, including supply chain issues, rising building costs and increased power needs. Fifield said Joseph Hughes Construction appreciated the efforts of PGE and Janz Construction, one of its subcontractors, to get the power supply crossing in quickly without impacting restaurants in the existing commercial center. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ukQT_0iK8A6kb00

Emler Swim Schools offers lessons to children as young as six months and up to nine years old. Child drownings are the number one cause of death for children under the age of five, and teaching young children to swim in a safe environment will help stem the increasing cases of accidental childhood drownings.

Emler also offers Bathtime Babies classes for babies as young as two months, where the focus is on introducing newborns and parents to the water, building comfort and experiencing the joy of water play. The babies become familiar with buoyancy in a non-threatening, warm environment, while also getting the added benefits of exercise and socialization.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times

A&E: Cultural expression, celebration as colorful as fall leaves

Washington County's diversity is on full display in this calendar of arts and entertainment programming, from Oct. 6.Exhibits RAISE THE ROOF — A live and silent auction fundraiser will honor Jerry Hoerber and raise money to replace the failing roof at Valley Art Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Donated art from local artists will be auctioned off. There will also be live entertainment. Tickets from $25 at valleyart.org. Valley Art Gallery, 2022 Main St. in Forest Grove. PORTLAND OPEN STUDIOS — Drop in on working artists throughout the Portland metropolitan area over the next two weekends from 10 a.m.-5...
TUALATIN, OR
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close

A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges $42.4M Refinancing for Rose Villa in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ziegler has arranged a $42.4 million Cinderella bank placement, as well as a $7 million taxable revolving line of credit, for Rose Villa, a continuing care retirement community in Portland. Situated on 21.5 acres, the community currently features 261 independent living homes, 16 nursing beds and...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Swimming Pool#Construction Manager#High Water#Business Industry#Linus Business#Emler Swim School#Dci Engineers Of Portland#S W Martinazzi Ave
The Times

Tigard receives award for forming police advisory committee

The League of Oregon Cities recognizes city committee that reviewed police, made recommendations to chief.Tigard was one of two cities recently awarded the 2022 Good Governance Award by the League of Oregon Cities for the formation of a first-ever Public Safety Advisory Committee. The award was presented to Tigard, along with the tiny city of Chiloquin in Klamath County for its Chiloquin Elementary School Green Schoolyard Project, during the league's 97th annual conference Thursday evening, Oct. 6. "In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the city of Tigard's elected officials received more than 500 comments from...
TIGARD, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Money again ranks Hillsboro among '50 Best Places to Live'

Hillsboro, now ranked 23rd, previously appeared on the list in 2020 at the No. 29 spot. Hillsboro is the only city in Oregon listed as one of the best places to live in in the United States by Money.com, in its 2022 list of the top 50 communities across the country. "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022" list, sponsored by AmeriSave Mortgage, ranks Hillsboro at No. 23, considering average home price, cost of living and local amenities. It also touted Hillsboro's growing tech sector, which led the charge behind 18% job growth in...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Portland-area study: Transgender identities erased after death

More than half of transgender and nonbinary people were misgendered on their death certificates, researchers said.A recent study by health officials in three Portland-area counties showed that transgender people were misgendered on their death certificates more than half the time over a 10-year period. The researchers, epidemiologists from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, said the discrepancies amount to an erasure of a vulnerable population, adding that the issue creates inaccurate data used to inform how governments allocate resources for social services and public health programs. They're calling for systemic changes to remove barriers to correctly identifying transgender and gender nonbinary...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
City
Tualatin, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Joseph, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week

The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tualatin's Pumpkin Regatta is back and bigger than ever

The event is spread out over two full days with first-ever Sunday races scheduled at the Lake at Tualatin Commons.After two years of no giant orange gourds racing around Tualatin Lake at the Commons, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is returning for two full days of fun. Officials are expecting record crowds — if the weather holds up. "People are really excited to get back to the regatta after a two-year break and it brings a lot of attention to our town," said Heidi Marx, Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department event specialist. "There's a lot of community pride, and...
TUALATIN, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHEELER, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
539
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy