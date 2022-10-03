Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
Lung Cancer Survivor Urges Others to Participate in Research, Says it ‘Will Make a Difference in the Future’ of Others
A breast cancer research nurse and lung cancer survivor stresses the importance of participating in clinical trials that are investigating the latest treatments. When Alesha Arnold was diagnosed with lung cancer, she says she felt “completely blindsided,” but then turned those feelings into advocacy through sharing her story and encouraging others to participate in cancer research.
curetoday.com
Cancer’s Emotional Scars Deserve Compassionate Healing
I turned my cancer-related depression and frustration with the health care system into something positive for others with the disease. I am fired up about the lifelong psychological and emotional scars cancer can create. It all started when I began to cycle into depression near the end of my 16...
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
Up to one in 7,000 American teens suffered heart inflammation after their Covid vaccine, study suggests
Thousands of American teenagers may have suffered heart inflammation after getting a Covid jab, a study suggests. Researchers found up to one in 7,000 boys aged 12 to 15 years old developed myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The condition — which is mild for most but can cause a...
physiciansweekly.com
High-Risk Colon Cancer Patients Benefit from Minimally Invasive Colectomy Despite Longer Operative Times
Traditional surgical dogma recommends quick open operations to “get them off the table” rather than more time-consuming, minimally invasive surgery for high-risk patients. Patients with high-risk colon cancer were randomly assigned to undergo a shorter open operation or a longer minimally invasive surgery. Research design: a retrospective cohort study with subsequent comparisons. Medical centers that were part of the national surgical database were the ones where the interventions took place. Patients with ASA class 3 or 4 colon cancer who underwent right or sigmoid colectomy between 2012 and 2017 were identified using the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database. Roughly 30 days after surgery, patients in short open and the long minimally invasive groups were compared for their outcomes. There were 3,774 patients who had long minimally invasive right colectomy or short open right colitectomies (33% open, 67% minimally invasive surgery P<0.05), and 1,042 patients who had long minimally invasive sigmoid colitectomies or short open sigmoid colectomies (36% open, 64% minimally invasive surgery P<0.05). The study’s retrospective design and reliance on predetermined metrics for success both acted as constraints. The outcomes of high-risk patients undergoing colectomy for colon cancer were worse with shorter open procedures than with longer minimally invasive ones. High-risk patients need to have minimally invasive surgery that takes longer but is safer.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
EatingWell
A New Study Suggests That a Vegetarian Diet May Increase Risk for Depression—but Is This True?
While most members of Team EatingWell still savor seafood, poultry, pork, beef and other animal proteins on occasion, we rely heavily on mainly whole-food, plant-based recipes since they're downright delicious, make our bodies feel strong and vibrant and because the health benefits of a plant-based diet have been proven time and time again. Those who eat a plant-forward diet tend to experience:
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
artofhealthyliving.com
What To Consume Before Bed For A Good Night’s Sleep
When feeling peckish or thirsty late in the evening, it’s best to stick to certain foods and drinks. Not everything you eat and drink will keep you up at night. In fact, certain foods and drinks could actually help you to get to sleep. Below are some of the best foods and drinks to consume before bed if you want a good night’s sleep.
IFLScience
New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping
A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
Watermelon helps you live healthy
Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
aao.org
Potential Breakthrough Treatment for a Leading Cause of Blindness
Promising results reported for what may be the first treatment for advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. There is currently no treatment for geographic atrophy, the advanced “dry” form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among people age 65 and older. But that may change in the next couple of months. A new drug has shown it can slow the progression of this devastating eye condition. The researchers say the U.S. FDA could approve the new drug as early as late November of this year. The latest data was presented today at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Psych Centra
Using Brain Dumping to Manage Your Mental Health
A brain dump can help you get your thoughts down on paper and increase your self-awareness, which can decrease stress. You’ve probably heard productivity experts and online entrepreneurs talk about “brain dumps” as a way to boost focus and get more organized. But what, exactly, is brain dumping?
studyfinds.org
A simple eye test can predict risk of death from cardiovascular disease
LONDON —A simple eye test that measures the veins and arteries in the retina can predict death from cardiovascular disease, a new study reveals. The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.
technologynetworks.com
The Exercise That Prolongs Life
In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
