curetoday.com

Lung Cancer Survivor Urges Others to Participate in Research, Says it ‘Will Make a Difference in the Future’ of Others

A breast cancer research nurse and lung cancer survivor stresses the importance of participating in clinical trials that are investigating the latest treatments. When Alesha Arnold was diagnosed with lung cancer, she says she felt “completely blindsided,” but then turned those feelings into advocacy through sharing her story and encouraging others to participate in cancer research.
CANCER
curetoday.com

Cancer’s Emotional Scars Deserve Compassionate Healing

I turned my cancer-related depression and frustration with the health care system into something positive for others with the disease. I am fired up about the lifelong psychological and emotional scars cancer can create. It all started when I began to cycle into depression near the end of my 16...
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers

Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
HEALTH SERVICES
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why

Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

High-Risk Colon Cancer Patients Benefit from Minimally Invasive Colectomy Despite Longer Operative Times

Traditional surgical dogma recommends quick open operations to “get them off the table” rather than more time-consuming, minimally invasive surgery for high-risk patients. Patients with high-risk colon cancer were randomly assigned to undergo a shorter open operation or a longer minimally invasive surgery. Research design: a retrospective cohort study with subsequent comparisons. Medical centers that were part of the national surgical database were the ones where the interventions took place. Patients with ASA class 3 or 4 colon cancer who underwent right or sigmoid colectomy between 2012 and 2017 were identified using the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database. Roughly 30 days after surgery, patients in short open and the long minimally invasive groups were compared for their outcomes. There were 3,774 patients who had long minimally invasive right colectomy or short open right colitectomies (33% open, 67% minimally invasive surgery P<0.05), and 1,042 patients who had long minimally invasive sigmoid colitectomies or short open sigmoid colectomies (36% open, 64% minimally invasive surgery P<0.05). The study’s retrospective design and reliance on predetermined metrics for success both acted as constraints. The outcomes of high-risk patients undergoing colectomy for colon cancer were worse with shorter open procedures than with longer minimally invasive ones. High-risk patients need to have minimally invasive surgery that takes longer but is safer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatingWell

A New Study Suggests That a Vegetarian Diet May Increase Risk for Depression—but Is This True?

While most members of Team EatingWell still savor seafood, poultry, pork, beef and other animal proteins on occasion, we rely heavily on mainly whole-food, plant-based recipes since they're downright delicious, make our bodies feel strong and vibrant and because the health benefits of a plant-based diet have been proven time and time again. Those who eat a plant-forward diet tend to experience:
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals

White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
HEALTH
artofhealthyliving.com

What To Consume Before Bed For A Good Night’s Sleep

When feeling peckish or thirsty late in the evening, it’s best to stick to certain foods and drinks. Not everything you eat and drink will keep you up at night. In fact, certain foods and drinks could actually help you to get to sleep. Below are some of the best foods and drinks to consume before bed if you want a good night’s sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
IFLScience

New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping

A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
LIFESTYLE
Devo

Watermelon helps you live healthy

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
aao.org

Potential Breakthrough Treatment for a Leading Cause of Blindness

Promising results reported for what may be the first treatment for advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. There is currently no treatment for geographic atrophy, the advanced “dry” form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among people age 65 and older. But that may change in the next couple of months. A new drug has shown it can slow the progression of this devastating eye condition. The researchers say the U.S. FDA could approve the new drug as early as late November of this year. The latest data was presented today at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Using Brain Dumping to Manage Your Mental Health

A brain dump can help you get your thoughts down on paper and increase your self-awareness, which can decrease stress. You’ve probably heard productivity experts and online entrepreneurs talk about “brain dumps” as a way to boost focus and get more organized. But what, exactly, is brain dumping?
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

A simple eye test can predict risk of death from cardiovascular disease

LONDON —A simple eye test that measures the veins and arteries in the retina can predict death from cardiovascular disease, a new study reveals. The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

The Exercise That Prolongs Life

In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
WORKOUTS

