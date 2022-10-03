Read full article on original website
Tri-State Area Center for Women’s Ministries schedules two programs for October
QUINCY — Tri-State Area Center for Women’s Ministries, 522 S. Eighth, will hold its Second Tuesday of the Month program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Participants will make a beaded pumpkin wreath with Brenda Lagan, lifestyle coordinator at Adams Pointe Assisted Living since 2017. Another Second Tuesday...
Quinsippi Island to be site of ghost tours sponsored by Friends of the Log Cabins
QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins will be the host a ghost tour at their village on Quinsippi Island at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 and at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The tour will feature ghost medium Kae Blecha divining the...
Kohl’s annual fall food show transforms OLC into a commonwealth of cuisine
QUINCY — For those who like to challenge their taste buds, Wednesday most certainly qualified as a culinary heaven on earth — the ultimate entree of eats. Or a World Series of food, if you will. The annual Kohl’s Wholesale fall food show, which dates back to 1989,...
Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools announce 7 percent increase in enrollment
QUINCY — Quincy’s Catholic Elementary Schools recently announced a 7 percent increase in enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at its four schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis Solanus and St. Peter. This increase mirrors a national trend, as enrollment in Catholic schools nationwide has...
Hannibal City Council asks for changes in revitalization plan
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A revitalization plan for the city of Hannibal will have to wait a couple of weeks. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffey presented the proposed boundaries for a proposed Community Improvement District. Fourth Ward...
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
Local and state video gaming bounces back after COVID
QUINCY — Video gaming revenue in the state of Illinois has now exceeded what it was before industry was completely shut down for six months between March 2020 and January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Quincy and Adams County have bounced back in a big way. Data...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 19-23, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert D. Brewer and Tara L. Brewer of Quincy sold a...
Kientzle, Miller named homecoming queen and king at Quincy Notre Dame
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame announced its homecoming royalty during an assembly Wednesday afternoon. The homecoming parade will be held Thursday night, the homecoming football game is set for Friday night and the homecoming dance is set for Saturday night. Pictured above, front row from left:. 3rd Junior Attendant:...
DAILY MUDDY: Kohl’s Fall Food Show
Ashley Conrad and Brittany Boll sample the fare at the Kohl’s Fall Food Show and talk with those who bring their products to Quincy for local restaurant and bar owners to try. Segment produced by Randy Industries. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, The Abbey, Harvey’s, Instant Replay, Utopia and The Liquor...
Just Married: Max and Genevieve Niemann
Quincy native Genevieve Niemann and Max Miller, born and raised in the Chicagoland area, tied the knot on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, which claims one of the longest aisles in all of the Cook County at nearly 230 feet. St. Mary of the Angels (1850 N. Hermitage Ave.) is nestled away in the quaint neighborhood of Bucktown and also located blocks from the bride and groom’s first shared apartment. In the 1830s, many people fled war-torn Poland and settled in the open fields of Bucktown to pasture bucks, male goats.
Hannibal marina boat ramp closed this week for dredging
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The boat ramp at the Hannibal marina is closed this week so Hannibal Parks and Recreation personnel can dredge without interruption. The ramp will reopen Friday night on Oct. 7, but it will close again on Monday, Oct. 10, if more dredging is needed. Ellicott Dredge...
Ralls County woman now living in Alabama admits to embezzling $1.2 million from employer, faces 30 years in prison
ST. LOUIS – A woman formerly from Perry, Mo., admitted on Thursday to embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer during a six-year span. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, admitted taking advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business to write checks to herself, according to a press release from the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 23-29, 2022
JACKSON,DANIEL S (47 of Niota, IL) Possession of Methamphetamine, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer. HAYES,ROBERT (53 of Elvaston, IL) Reckless Driving. PITMAN,CLAEB W (24 of Warsaw, IL) Domestic Battery) ANDERSON,RACHEL I (52 of Colchester, Il) Animals at Large. 09/24/2022. YELTON,MELISSA S (42 of Casseville, MO) Hancock County Warrant, Driving While License...
Quincy man gets 10-year sentence to federal prison for distributing more than 200 grams of meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Quincy man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough for distributing more than 200 grams of pure methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing, Marcus Moore, 35, formerly...
Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
CLUB MUDDY PODCAST: Video gaming and WWIII?
Ashley, Bobby and Frankie talk about video gaming’s COVID recovery and how the ship has long sailed for riverboat gaming in Quincy. Frankie also wants to get ready for World War III.
CLUB MUDDY: Video gaming rebound and no, Quincy is never, ever getting a casino
Ashley, Bobby and Frankie talk about video gaming’s COVID recovery and how the ship has long sailed for riverboat gaming in Quincy. Frankie also wants to get ready for World War III. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
Barry man facing drug charges after traffic stop east of Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Barry man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Illinois 106 east of Hull. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep at 10:36 p.m. Sept. 22 on State Highway 106 east of Hull. After an investigation, the driver, John A. Reyes, 51, was arrested on the following charges:
