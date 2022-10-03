A decade ago, when my publisher, OR Books, emailed to say they had finalized the cover for my debut novel, Ivyland, they told me to brace for something different. We’d been going back and forth on a few concepts, including one design that featured a large respiratory mask seemingly strapped around the book itself — a reference to a fictional gaseous drug in the story. The updated version that landed in my inbox kept the mask but changed the background to a violent red. It also removed my name and the title of the novel, relegating those to the spine alone. The front cover had become a striking, enigmatic image without context, one that invited curiosity and even a slight alarm.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO