Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boreal.org
Northland weather
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 7, 2022. A few showers of mixed rain and snow are possible along the South Shore this morning. Otherwise, temperatures will be cool with highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies this morning starting to clear out this afternoon. Quiet weather with a gradual warming trend is in the forecast through early next week. Find the forecast for a specific location at weather.gov/forecastpoints.
boreal.org
Study: Why are Lake Superior’s quiet winters so important?
Photo: Lake Superior is quieter than 8 decibels in winter, the same volume as steady breathing. Image: National Parks Service. Shipping vessels make Lake Superior one of the loudest freshwater lakes in the world, but ice makes it one of the quietest during winter, a recent study reports. University of...
boreal.org
5 day forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 6, 2022. Today will be quite cool with highs mostly in the forties. There will be a chance for showers or sprinkles. There may be some snow showers in spots tonight into Friday morning along the snowbelt of the South Shore but little accumulation is expected. Some flurries may also occur this evening over parts of northern Minnesota. A dry period is then expected Friday afternoon into early next week with warmer temperatures.
boreal.org
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Cold Friday night with frost possible followed by a seasonable weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 7, 2022. Clouds will generally decrease Friday evening, allowing temperatures to get cold tonight! Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s to mid 30s, and frost is possible, so if you still have plants outside, be sure to protect them overnight!
boreal.org
Investigators examine weather, plane, pilot performance in Hermantown crash
Photo: Three people died when a small plane crashed into a home on Arrowhead Road in Hermantown, Minn., on Saturday. John Myers | Duluth News Tribune. The wreckage of a plane that crashed minutes after taking off from the Duluth International Airport on Saturday, killing the pilot and two passengers, is on its way to the Twin Cities for a partial reconstruction and examination by aviation experts.
boreal.org
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
boreal.org
Hermantown Police Investigate Possible $100k Fraud With Member Of Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case. The claim comes from the President of a non-profit school fundraising group, and it’s against a group member. The Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, raises money for Hermantown Elementary teachers and their students. Now, police are investigating allegations that...
Comments / 0