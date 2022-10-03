From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 6, 2022. Today will be quite cool with highs mostly in the forties. There will be a chance for showers or sprinkles. There may be some snow showers in spots tonight into Friday morning along the snowbelt of the South Shore but little accumulation is expected. Some flurries may also occur this evening over parts of northern Minnesota. A dry period is then expected Friday afternoon into early next week with warmer temperatures.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO