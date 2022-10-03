Read full article on original website
Pratt Tribune
Food packing event to feature local volunteers
The Pratt Pilot Club and Pratt Rotary will be combining forces to take part in a special “Love Our Community” event on February 14. “We are going to put together 2,000 meals that will be given to the Hope Center and the Pratt County Food Bank,” said Pilot Co-President Linda Broce. “We will actually be making cinnamon apple oatmeal breakfast meals.”
Pratt Tribune
Local writers present opportunities to help others publish
A resurgence of book clubs in Pratt has spawned a discussion among local authors as to ways in which the art of writing can be furthered locally. Veteran authors Katherine Pritchett and Louise Pelzl are active members of the Pratt Area Writers Society (PAWS), and both are published authors with copies of their work available at the Pratt Public Library.
Pratt Tribune
Rector, Thompson Crowned 2023 Winter Homecoming King and Queen
Pratt High School seniors Easton Rector and Jadyn Thompson were crowned 2023 Winter Homecoming King and Queen during the Greenback’s annual Winter Homecoming assembly on Friday afternoon. Home basketball games followed that same evening, while the homecoming dance took place the following evening, January 14. The PHS Pep Club...
Pratt Tribune
Rev. Davis answers call to Presbyterian Church
After two years and nine months of searching, the Pratt Presbyterian Church has a new minister. Reverend Christopher Davis has just taken up his new position as pastor of the church. Davis grew up in Colorado Springs. He has been doing ministry for the last 30 and has been an...
Pratt Tribune
Smoky Ford inducted into state Hall of Fame
USD 382 Atheltic Director David Swank said he is proud to announce that Floyd “Smoky” Ford, longtime former baseball coach at Pratt High School is being inducted into the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame at their annual meeting in Manhattan on January 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Pratt Tribune
William Paul Jackson
William (Bill) Paul Jackson was born October 13, 1942, to William and Allie Mae (Sayles) Jackson in Pagosa Springs, CO, and passed away January 8, 2023, at the age of 80 in Pratt, KS. Bill grew up on a ranch south of Pagosa Springs where he found a love of agriculture, wildlife and athletics. His “job” while growing up was taking care of the cattle, particularly during calving season. During his incremental breaks from tending cattle, he would hunt and fish. His love for sports started at Pagosa Springs High School where in his senior year his teams would find themselves state bound in football (runner-up), basketball (champions) and baseball (third place). Bill left Pagosa Springs to attend Colorado State University studying Agriculture Education when he met two people who would change his life forever.
Pratt Tribune
Beavers bring home five Top Ten finishes at Graduate Classic in Nebraska
The Beaver track and field team wrapped up day two of the Graduate Classic on Saturday, January 14 in Lincoln, NE. The two-day event was hosted by the University of Nebraska- Lincoln and took place in the Bob Devaney Student Center. The top performer on day one was Joseph Michael who finished 3rd in the 60M qualifying race. Michael ended his meet finishing 10 place in the prelims just missing the finals by two spots.
Pratt Tribune
Ronald Steven Parker
Pratt – Ronald Steven “Jingles” Parker, 72, formerly of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:00 A.M., Wednesday (January 4, 2023) at his residence in Pratt, Kansas. Ronald was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 12, 1950, the son of Nelda Maxine (Hays) Seward. Jingles attended Horace Mann Grade School, Rapid City Junior and Senior High School in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Pratt Tribune
Elected leaders installed; recognition for outgoing service noted
January 9, 2023 was the Pratt City Commission meeting of the year. As such, the meeting was largely devoted to certifying last year’s election, swearing in new commissioners, and acknowledging those who served over the preceding year. The commission began by acknowledging Mayor Deeds with a gavel for his...
Pratt Tribune
Girls basketball team continues to work hard; Gatlin has big homecoming game
The Pratt High School Girls’ Basketball team has been hard at work during the second half of the season. Their homecoming week schedule proved to have some tough teams, but the girls still rose to the challenge and displayed Greenback grit in those match-ups. On Tuesday, January 10th, the...
