ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

New Recall Includes Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota

A super cute Magnolia product sold at Target stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, is being recalled due to parts breaking and one instance of a fire starting while in use. Adorable Magnolia Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KFIL Radio

Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week

It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Minnesotans#Ach
KFIL Radio

Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect

It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
KFIL Radio

A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFIL Radio

Cheese Recall at Minnesota Stores Prompted by Possible Health Risk

Don't forget to check the cheese in your fridge when you get home today! There's a big recall of cheese from popular grocery stores in Minnesota and around the country. Many different brands and stores have been affected by this recall made by a cheese producer called Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The types of cheese being recalled are brie and camembert cheeses.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Federal Prison in Illegal Gun Buying Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his role in purchasing firearms illegally. Prosecutors said between May 2021 and October 2021, 28-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan of St. Paul, illegally purchased multiple firearms with a co-conspirator, including one that was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting on October 10th, 2021.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase

Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
OWATONNA, MN
KFIL Radio

Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Ed Sheeran Is Hosting A Massive Party in Minnesota

One of the biggest stars in the world just announced plans for a massive party in Minnesota next summer. Ed Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records, was named artist of the decade (2010-2019) by RIAA, and Spotify says he was the second most streamed artist during that time.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win

It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
TEXAS STATE
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy