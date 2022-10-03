Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Hair-Loss Products If You Have Alopecia
There is no cure for alopecia. However, your doctor might prescribe certain medications, therapies, or surgery to regrow your hair.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
verywellhealth.com
Menopause Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Menopause is a normal part of aging for people who menstruate. The average age of menopause in the United States is 51. This article will review basic facts about menopause—including how common it is, who gets it, and how likely it is to cause complications. Menopause Overview. Menopause is...
What To Expect If You Stop Taking Prednisone Too Quickly
Unlike other medications, prednisone isn't one of those medications you can instantly stop taking. Instead, you need to be well informed of what to expect.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
verywellhealth.com
Endometriosis: What You Need to Know
Endometriosis is a gynecologic disorder that affects people with a uterus and ovaries. The condition occurs when tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrium) grows outside of the uterus and can impact surrounding organs, such as ovaries, bowel, bladder, and fallopian tubes. Approximately 1 in 10 people with a uterus...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
parentingforbrain.com
Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents, 5 Steps to Reconnect
| Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents | How to Reconcile a Relationship with an Adult Child |. Every story has two sides. On one side, spoiled, ungrateful adult children cut off their parents without warning or reason. On the other side, terrible parents abuse their adult children...
What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?
Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
Woman Told She 'Isn't a Good Person' After 60lb Weight Loss Slammed
A 2018 study in the peer-reviewed journal Obesity Science & Practice found a "significant association between mental health changes and weight loss observed."
scitechdaily.com
High Blood Pressure May Accelerate the Aging of Your Bones
According to a recent mouse study presented at an American Heart Association convention, high blood pressure may accelerate the aging of bones. According to a recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022 conference, young mice with high blood pressure exhibited bone loss and osteoporosis-related bone damage similar to older mice.
Ovarian condition that can cause missed menstrual periods and infertility is going undetected in Nigeria
Polycystic ovary syndrome is the most common gynaecological endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. It affects between 4% and 20% of women globally and is influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Despite its prevalence, it remains a conundrum amongst clinicians and allied health professionals. The Conversation Africa’s Nigeria based commissioning editor Kofoworola Belo-Osagie asked public health lecturer Ajike Saratu Omagbemi to explain the syndrome and the challenges around how it’s being detected.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Medical News Today
Vitamins and supplements for circulation
Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
TODAY.com
A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really
An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
