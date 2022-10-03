Read full article on original website
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Millennials in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are Drinking More Compared to Pre-COVID
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot!. But you know what that means? This means they grew up to be legal drinking adults in a very confusing time! But what has been changing our world more than ever? That answer is COVID, and as an adult myself, COVID really affected how much and where I drink, so I’m betting it did on others too.
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect
It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Cheese Recall at Minnesota Stores Prompted by Possible Health Risk
Don't forget to check the cheese in your fridge when you get home today! There's a big recall of cheese from popular grocery stores in Minnesota and around the country. Many different brands and stores have been affected by this recall made by a cheese producer called Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The types of cheese being recalled are brie and camembert cheeses.
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Federal Prison in Illegal Gun Buying Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his role in purchasing firearms illegally. Prosecutors said between May 2021 and October 2021, 28-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan of St. Paul, illegally purchased multiple firearms with a co-conspirator, including one that was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting on October 10th, 2021.
