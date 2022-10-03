Read full article on original website
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
‘Evening for Life’ Fundraiser in Waite Park Next Week
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A local pregnancy and family resource center is hosting its annual fundraising event in Waite Park. ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's "Evening for Life" Gala and Banquet is Friday, October 14th at the Park Event Center. Christian comedian Gordon Douglas is the keynote speaker...
The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good
I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
Gnome Sweet Gnome? Check Out These Funky Sheds Near Foley!
Two weeks ago on Friday, when we had all of that rain, I was heading to Foley's High School with the 98-1 truck for their Homecoming game. On my way to the school, it was still pretty light out, and I happened to catch a glimpse of a building on the side of the road. It looked like a tiny gnome house! It had a tall, somewhat narrow-looking roof, that curled up on one side. That little building I saw is apparently one of many that the homeowners have made and are then sold.
Are You A Foodie? Visit With Minnesota Author Stephanie Hansen At Great River Library
If you love being in the kitchen, and the recipes you make today still bring you back to a time when you were with family and friends, then this is an event you won't want to miss. I love to cook; maybe I'm a strange duck, but being in the kitchen cooking makes it easier to wash dishes, clean floors, and clean things. Thumbing through recipe cards from my Mom and Grandmothers from their favorites from years gone by brings me peace and a feeling of accomplishment.
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp
I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
Comedian Jason Schommers ‘Last Laugh!’ Coming To Little Falls This Saturday
Looking for out-of-the-ordinary central Minnesota entertainment? Hilariously fun Comedian Jason Schommer will be returning to the stage at Great River Arts in Little Falls this Saturday, October 8th, with the doors opening at 6 pm, and the show beginning at 7 pm. 'LAST LAUGH!'. 'Last Laugh! An Evening of Hilarious...
Central Minnesota Alpaca Farm Looking for Best Chili in Upcoming Cook Off
You know the line in Despicable Me where the youngest Agnes says "He's So FLUFFY, I'm gonna die"? That's what I think almost every time I see an alpaca video. They're cute and they're so FLUFFY! Look for yourself in this video:. How can you not smile or laugh when...
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Fire Destroys Nursery in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- Fire crews from six departments responded to a fire at a nursery in Maple Grove on Sunday. A passerby called 911 to report a fire at Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery. Heavy fire involving landscaping and gardening supplies prompted an upgrade to third alarm bringing firefighters...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Ballots for General Election Mailed Out in Stearns County
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Ballots for the general election have been mailed out to all registered voters in several Stearns County Townships and Cities. Townships include Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak and Spring Hill. Cities include Belgrade, Elrosa,...
Modern Barnyard in Waite Park Announces Major Expansion
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A home decor store in Waite Park has announced a major expansion. Modern Barnyard on County Road 75 is building a nearly 6,000 square foot expansion, which will nearly double its space. Co-owner Jim Beck says they are expanding what they are already doing and...
