Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Local entrepreneurship hub seeking companies for free 4-week online program

Nineteen companies across the state, including in Maui County, participated in entrepreneurship hub XLR8HI’s fifth cohort of preX, a free online 4-week investment readiness and business scaling program. PreX brings more than a decade of award-winning, real-world startup, investment and business accelerator experience directly to local companies, according to...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 6-12

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 6-12, find our comprehensive listing here. The Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event celebrates LGBTQIA and...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina

LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Victorino & Bissen face off at Mayoral Debate, Oct. 15

Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen. The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now....
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

New Kekaulike High School Foundation and Upcountry East fundraiser

The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools. In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple...
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Pukalani Superette joins Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

