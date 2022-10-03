Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO