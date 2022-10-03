Read full article on original website
324 units planned as part of workforce affordable Kaulana Mahina Apartments in Central Maui
An estimated 324 units are planned as part of the Kaulana Mahina Apartments development in Central Maui. The 14.4 acre development site is bound by Waiʻale Road in the east, Kuikahi Drive in the north, and Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the west, near Long’s and Walgreen’s at the border of the Kehalani and Maui Lani neighborhoods.
Nō Ka ʻOi Coffee: 10 best coffee shops on Maui according to Yelp
Maui’s 10 best coffee shops feature lattes and mochas and espressos from across the island. In its search for the best of the best, Yelp named VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, nō ka ʻoi on the Valley Isle. Others rising to the top as la crème de...
Local entrepreneurship hub seeking companies for free 4-week online program
Nineteen companies across the state, including in Maui County, participated in entrepreneurship hub XLR8HI’s fifth cohort of preX, a free online 4-week investment readiness and business scaling program. PreX brings more than a decade of award-winning, real-world startup, investment and business accelerator experience directly to local companies, according to...
New public meetings about amendments to Maui special management area and shoreline rules
Continuing its multi-year effort to amend the Maui Planning Commission’s Special Management Area and Shoreline Rules, the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled public meetings to discuss the latest versions before presenting them to the Maui Planning Commission for adoption. The proposed amendments have undergone numerous revisions over the...
UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
Community meetings planned for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei
The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year. Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa...
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 6-12
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 6-12, find our comprehensive listing here. The Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event celebrates LGBTQIA and...
43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina
LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
Victorino & Bissen face off at Mayoral Debate, Oct. 15
Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen. The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now....
New Kekaulike High School Foundation and Upcountry East fundraiser
The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools. In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple...
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
20 youth learn about money, budgeting and life at financial literacy workshop
Twenty intermediate and high school youth received an introduction to the basics of personal finance and budgeting – and an awakening to adulthood and life – in Maui Economic Opportunity’s two-day Teen Financial Literacy workshop this week. The workshop, put on by MEO’s Business Development Center on...
Pukalani Superette joins Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.
