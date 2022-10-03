Read full article on original website
ʻAi Hua fresh food vouchers still available to Native Hawaiian families on Maui
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has extended to the end of the year the Maui Economic Opportunity-run ‘Ai Hua fresh food voucher program for Native Hawaiian families impacted by COVID-19. The $150,000 OHA grant was supposed to end in September. But with funds still remaining, OHA allowed MEO to...
New Kekaulike High School Foundation and Upcountry East fundraiser
The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools. In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple...
Local entrepreneurship hub seeking companies for free 4-week online program
Nineteen companies across the state, including in Maui County, participated in entrepreneurship hub XLR8HI’s fifth cohort of preX, a free online 4-week investment readiness and business scaling program. PreX brings more than a decade of award-winning, real-world startup, investment and business accelerator experience directly to local companies, according to...
Gina Duncan named RAM 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year
Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as...
324 units planned as part of workforce affordable Kaulana Mahina Apartments in Central Maui
An estimated 324 units are planned as part of the Kaulana Mahina Apartments development in Central Maui. The 14.4 acre development site is bound by Waiʻale Road in the east, Kuikahi Drive in the north, and Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the west, near Long’s and Walgreen’s at the border of the Kehalani and Maui Lani neighborhoods.
UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November
Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year
Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
Nō Ka ʻOi Coffee: 10 best coffee shops on Maui according to Yelp
Maui’s 10 best coffee shops feature lattes and mochas and espressos from across the island. In its search for the best of the best, Yelp named VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, nō ka ʻoi on the Valley Isle. Others rising to the top as la crème de...
500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki
The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
New public meetings about amendments to Maui special management area and shoreline rules
Continuing its multi-year effort to amend the Maui Planning Commission’s Special Management Area and Shoreline Rules, the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled public meetings to discuss the latest versions before presenting them to the Maui Planning Commission for adoption. The proposed amendments have undergone numerous revisions over the...
Pukalani Superette joins Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 6-12
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 6-12, find our comprehensive listing here. The Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event celebrates LGBTQIA and...
Victorino & Bissen face off at Mayoral Debate, Oct. 15
Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen. The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now....
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Local author to discuss Māhū’s place in Hawaiian and settler societies on Oct. 8
Kahala Johnson, a local author and Hawaiian activist, will discuss his chapter from the book “Civil Society in West Maui” during a public presentation at the Lahaina Public Library on Oct. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The chapter is called “Placed in the Middle: Serving Mana Māhū...
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina
LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
Community meetings planned for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei
The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year. Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa...
