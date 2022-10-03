ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

New Kekaulike High School Foundation and Upcountry East fundraiser

The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools. In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple...
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Local entrepreneurship hub seeking companies for free 4-week online program

Nineteen companies across the state, including in Maui County, participated in entrepreneurship hub XLR8HI’s fifth cohort of preX, a free online 4-week investment readiness and business scaling program. PreX brings more than a decade of award-winning, real-world startup, investment and business accelerator experience directly to local companies, according to...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Gina Duncan named RAM 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year

Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as...
EDUCATION
mauinow.com

UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November

Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year

Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki

The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Pukalani Superette joins Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 6-12

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 6-12, find our comprehensive listing here. The Aloha Maui Pride Festival takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event celebrates LGBTQIA and...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Victorino & Bissen face off at Mayoral Debate, Oct. 15

Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen. The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now....
MAKAWAO, HI
KITV.com

Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina

LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?

A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

