ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuathletics.com

👟 Track and Field Unveils the 2022-23 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In his 22nd year, head coach Stanley Redwine has announced the 2022-23 Kansas track and field schedule, which will feature four home meets including the return of the centennial year of the Kansas Relays. KU will open the indoor season with the Bob Timmons Challenge in...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

👟 Kansas Relays Returns to Lawrence with 100th Anniversary

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time since 2019, the Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park on April 13-15, 2023. The return of the Kansas Relays will be the 100th anniversary of the start of the relays. The University of Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Bien Earns 500th Career Kill in Four-Set Match at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Sophomore Caroline Bien had a historic match Friday night, tallying her 500th career kill, but the Kansas Volleyball team fell to Iowa State in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23) at Hilton Coliseum. The fourth set of the Big 12 showdown feature eight ties and five lead changes.
AMES, IA
kuathletics.com

🥎 Softball to Play at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in February

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball head coach Jennifer McFalls has announced that her team will be participating in the 2023 Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, held on February 15-18, in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. While in Mexico, the Jayhawks will be facing off against Cal State Fullerton, Liberty, Ole Miss Sacramento...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
kuathletics.com

⛳ Rothman Leads KU on Final Day at the Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 1-over par 73 to lead the Kansas women’s golf team on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 11-team tournament field that featured seven teams ranked in...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🥎 DesRochers, Harper Hit Homeruns, Jayhawks Blank Butler

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks chalked up a win against Butler Community College under the lights on Thursday at Arrocha Ballpark, led by Junior Savanna DesRochers and Senior Haleigh Harper. DesRochers started in the circle for the Jayhawks, striking out one in the first inning. Kansas wasted no...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Three Jayhawks Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Women’s Basketball had three players earn a spot on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced on Wednesday by the conference office. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson received honorable mention.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#University Of Copenhagen#The Kansas Rowing#The University Of Kansas#Jayhawks#The Kansas 1st Varsity 8#Operations Coordinator#Division#Mvp
kuathletics.com

🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 6

The game was chosen to be the host site of College GameDay after each team enters the second week of October ranked and unbeaten. Kansas is 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play after defeating Iowa State, 14-11, on Oct. 1 in Lawrence, while TCU improved to 4-0 with a 55-24 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma last Saturday in Fort Worth.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

ESPN College Gameday

ESPN's College Gameday is coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time! Be there live from the Hill as College Gameday broadcasts live from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. CT prior to #19 Kansas' matchup with #17 TCU.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 SOLD OUT: No. 19 Kansas’ Matchup vs. No. 17 TCU Sold Out

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third consecutive week, the Kansas Jayhawks will play in front of a sold-out crowd, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s matchup against No. 17 TCU. The sellout comes after ESPN College GameDay announced they would be coming to David...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy