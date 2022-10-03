ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

LeBron James loved watching Mike Evans dominate vs. Chiefs

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t get the win Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans made his triumphant return from a one-game suspension, and announced his presence with authority.

The future Hall of Famer led the Bucs with 103 yards on eight receptions, including a pair of touchdown catches in the second quarter. It was the 17th multi-touchdown game of Evans’ career (tied for the most in the NFL since Evans entered the league in 2014), and the eighth time he’s found the end zone multiple times in the same quarter.

Fellow superstar athlete LeBron James was loving every minute of it, too:

Evans has been one of the most dominant pass-catchers in the NFL for his entire career, so it’s no surprise to see the best players from other professional sports recognizing his greatness.

