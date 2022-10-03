Read full article on original website
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Millennials in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are Drinking More Compared to Pre-COVID
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot!. But you know what that means? This means they grew up to be legal drinking adults in a very confusing time! But what has been changing our world more than ever? That answer is COVID, and as an adult myself, COVID really affected how much and where I drink, so I’m betting it did on others too.
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places
Hey, it’s spooky season and you know what that means! It is time to bring out the pumpkins, scary movies, and local folklore! And I have conjured up enough research to bring to you the most haunted places in Minnesota, so you could get your ghost hunting on!. First...
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Cheese Recall at Minnesota Stores Prompted by Possible Health Risk
Don't forget to check the cheese in your fridge when you get home today! There's a big recall of cheese from popular grocery stores in Minnesota and around the country. Many different brands and stores have been affected by this recall made by a cheese producer called Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The types of cheese being recalled are brie and camembert cheeses.
Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65. The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78. Meanwhile, the national average for diesel...
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
All Hail! The Bridgerton Experience is Now in Minnesota
You heard me right! The anticipated and highly loved Bridgerton Experience has now landed in beautiful Minnesota! And remember it is only here for a limited time so find out more and how you can get tickets!. I mean, the word has been out for a bit, but it has...
See Where in The North Star State These Celebrities Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical
If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
Freeze Warning for Tonight Across Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning in effect from 1 am tonight through 9 am Saturday morning across a large portion of Southern Minnesota, including Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Frost and freeze...
Holiday Tour “Jingle Ball” is Not Coming to Minnesota This Year
Okay, first Summer Jam and Rock the Garden, now the Holiday tour Jingle Ball may be occurring this year but it is not coming back to Minnesota!. Bring Me The News has an article announcing the news, and it is very sad to hear. It was stated in the article that “the 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball has been held in the Twin Cities every year since the holiday show went nationwide in 2000, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19.”
Amber Alert For Missing Wisconsin Teenager
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King was last seen at her family's home in the town of Holcomb Friday night. It was discovered that she was missing Saturday morning.
