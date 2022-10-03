Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
NFL Analysis Network
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London
Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. "He was sawing logs. It was hard for me...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year NFL career.
Vikings coordinator Matt Daniels had "exact same" injury as rookie Lewis Cine
MINNEAPOLIS -- Between a birthday Zoom session and outpourings from his teammates, rookie Vikings safety Lewis Cine has no shortage of support in recovering from his broken leg.It turns out Cine has a great resource close to home, on the Vikings' coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels suffered "that exact same injury" when he an NFL player."I just shared my experience with him," Daniels said. "I understand what he's going through, that trauma."Cine broke his leg covering a punt return as part of Daniels' unit in Sunday's win over the Saints. He had a successful surgery in London, where...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0