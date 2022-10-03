Read full article on original website
New Recall Includes Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota
A super cute Magnolia product sold at Target stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, is being recalled due to parts breaking and one instance of a fire starting while in use. Adorable Magnolia Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout...
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota
A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports
You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Minnesota State Patrol Sets Target For Recruiting Women Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol wants more women state troopers. The agency has announced a pledge to increase the number of female state troopers and support staff to 30% of its staffing in those positions by 2030. The State Patrol says women currently account for about 10% of its sworn officers.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Federal Prison in Illegal Gun Buying Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his role in purchasing firearms illegally. Prosecutors said between May 2021 and October 2021, 28-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan of St. Paul, illegally purchased multiple firearms with a co-conspirator, including one that was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting on October 10th, 2021.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
